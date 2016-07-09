What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 7/9

This week started out well and ended terribly with the loss of more lives due to police violence. Shit’s gotta stop. However, let’s lighten the mood here with artists and their Instagram accounts. We had some real winners this week, so enjoy.

Jojo I really don’t have too much to say here besides YASSSSSSSSSSS!!!!

“Beliefs have the power to create and the power to destroy. Human beings have the awesome ability to take any experience of their lives and create a meaning that disempowers them or one that can literally save their lives.” A photo posted by JoJo. (@iamjojo) on Jul 5, 2016 at 10:41am PDT



Beyoncé, once again, YASSSSSSSSSS. Okay, last time.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 5, 2016 at 5:28pm PDT



And here we have Zoe Kravitz, putting Madonna’s former “Vogue” look to shame. Hello.

Saint Laurent from head to Toe @ysl @yslbeauty @vogueparis A photo posted by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Jul 5, 2016 at 5:21pm PDT



And here we have French Montana! Captain of the Fly Seas! Seriously, he could un-sink the Titanic with his cool nautical getup.

A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Jul 6, 2016 at 4:24pm PDT



I honestly can’t tell if this photo is new or a #TBT. Must be all that Proactiv Puff used when he was moisturizing his situation.

#HARLEM A photo posted by PUFF DADDY (@iamdiddy) on Jul 5, 2016 at 5:43pm PDT



He forgot the hashtag. So not meta.

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jul 7, 2016 at 9:11am PDT



This is actually a work of art and belongs in a museum.



Your jam sessions mean nothing if Crazy Eyes isn’t there.

Flashback to singing with @uzoaduba on tour!! A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 5, 2016 at 2:43pm PDT



Lil Kim is being so patriotic! I think…

Feeling patriotic for the 4th of July A photo posted by Lil’ Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on Jul 6, 2016 at 8:57pm PDT



Rihanna can literally wear ANYTHING. If I wore this I would look like I got caught in the fitted sheet in my bed.

#ANTIWORLDTOUR A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 4, 2016 at 4:41pm PDT



This photo is both endearing and terrifying.

F#%ck ya Cincy!! What’s in store for you Nashville? #NotInThisLifetime Tour #GnFnR http://livemu.sc/GNR_Tix A photo posted by Guns N’ Roses (@gunsnroses) on Jul 7, 2016 at 10:31am PDT



Finally a photo of dnce where JINJOO doesn’t look like she’s having the most fun there.

THANK U SAN DIEGO FOR AN AMAZING SHOW LAST NIGHT! A photo posted by DNCE (@dnce) on Jul 7, 2016 at 9:25am PDT



Nicki Minaj Nice…boots…Nicki. Yes, boots.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 4, 2016 at 8:24pm PDT



Demi Lovato Yes, Demi also has nice…boots.

Mohegan Sun.. Let’s do this.. #futurenow #hondacivictour A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 6, 2016 at 1:18pm PDT



Rick Ross needs to sign Bebe Rexha to MMG stat. She’s already a cigar aficionado.

Don’t try this at home. A photo posted by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on Jul 6, 2016 at 1:19pm PDT

Kathy Iandoli is on a deadline. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram,