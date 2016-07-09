What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 7/9

This week started out well and ended terribly with the loss of more lives due to police violence. Shit’s gotta stop. However, let’s lighten the mood here with artists and their Instagram accounts. We had some real winners this week, so enjoy.
Jojo I really don’t have too much to say here besides YASSSSSSSSSSS!!!!
Beyoncé, once again, YASSSSSSSSSS. Okay, last time.
And here we have Zoe Kravitz, putting Madonna’s former “Vogue” look to shame. Hello.
And here we have French Montana! Captain of the Fly Seas! Seriously, he could un-sink the Titanic with his cool nautical getup.
I honestly can’t tell if this photo is new or a #TBT. Must be all that Proactiv Puff used when he was moisturizing his situation.
He forgot the hashtag. So not meta.
This is actually a work of art and belongs in a museum.
Your jam sessions mean nothing if Crazy Eyes isn’t there.
Lil Kim is being so patriotic! I think…
Rihanna can literally wear ANYTHING. If I wore this I would look like I got caught in the fitted sheet in my bed.
This photo is both endearing and terrifying.
Finally a photo of dnce where JINJOO doesn’t look like she’s having the most fun there.
Nicki Minaj Nice…boots…Nicki. Yes, boots.
Demi Lovato Yes, Demi also has nice…boots.
Rick Ross needs to sign Bebe Rexha to MMG stat. She’s already a cigar aficionado.
Kathy Iandoli is on a deadline.