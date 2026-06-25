VICE Magazine Introducing: Our New AI Ragebots! They’re just like real VICE readers, only even worse. June 25, 2026, 4:52pm Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Tagged:AI, Social Media, the not the photo issue Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Screenshot: Bungie Destiny is Officially Dead: Major Layoffs End the Series After 12 Years as Sony Refocuses Bungie on Marathon 3 hours ago By Denny Connolly Halo Announces New 2026 Project Tied to Campaign Evolved 3 hours ago By John Bonelli Credit: Bird Buddy Get Nearly 50% Off the Viral Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder for Prime Day 3 hours ago By Matt Jancer Gigi Fong for VICE We Tested Every Cam Girl’s Go-to Sex Toy. Here’s Our Verdict 4 hours ago By Gigi Fong