Introducing Wheel World—a Game Where You Save the World on a Bicycle

Of all the games I thought I would see, an adventure based around cycling is one I never considered. But that is exactly what Wheel World is: an open-world adventure where the fate of the world is in your hands—or handlebars.

Wheel World strikes a balance between relaxation and urgency

Play video

Wheel World puts you in the bike seat of Kat, a cyclist who has been tasked with saving the world from “total collapse.” You can roam around the world at your leisure or go straight to taking part in the universe-saving races.

Videos by VICE

The art style and music invite a level of calm, though. I can see how someone would end up just riding around the world and losing a few hours before remembering that everything is about to go down the toilet.

Exploration is also a key part of the game. You can search the world for rare bike parts to upgrade your ride and create something near unstoppable. Your main goal in the game is to “Recover your stolen Legendary parts to ultimately perform The Great Shift ritual and save the world”.

I’m curious as to what that entails. While having a set of gear to chase that completes the game is cool, I wonder if it then eliminates the need for extensive exploration? Hopefully there’s some balancing or difficulty scaling that keeps things from being too easy.

I’ll review this when I have some space in my backlog. Oddly enough, I have a slight relationship with cycling. It’s been something various members of my family have done on and off. My younger cousin started a cycling team at my alma mater not too long ago. So, this game feels right on time.

Wheel World is out now on Steam and Consoles.