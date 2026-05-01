Invincible VS DLC Character Leak Includes Fan-Favorite Characters

Invincible VS is off to a strong start and the fighting game has already confirmed a few new fighters coming to the roster as DLC this summer. In addition to the fighters who have been officially revealed, a new leak just revealed a long list of DLC fighters who may be on the way.

Leak: Invincible Vs Adding Six More DLC Fighters

Invincible VS officially launched just a handful of hours ago, at the end of April, and the fighting-game seems to have connected with an audience. The first DLC is planned for this summer and is scheduled to bring at least two confirmed characters to the roster.

Videos by VICE

In addition to Immortal and Universa joining the roster of fighters, a new leak suggests that at least seven more fighters are on the way. The leak comes from MultiverSusie, who has previously provided accurate leaks related to MultiVersus. It’s unclear if she has an accurate source of information related to Invincible VS, so fans should definitely take the following information with a grain of salt.

According to MultiverSusie’s hints, these characters are all on their way to Invincible VS…

Confirmed DLC characters:

Immortal

Universa

Leaked DLC characters:

The Mauler Twins

Agent Spider

Damien Darkblood

Oliver/Kid Omni-Man

Angstrom Levy

Dinosaurus

Volcannikka

Are you enjoying Invincible VS?

Maybe you’ll like it more when we get:



Immortal

Universa

Mauler Twins

Agent Spider

Damien Darkblood

Oliver

Angstrom

Dinosaurus

Volcanikka pic.twitter.com/EsQtSDTNQ6 — MultiverSusie (@multiversusie) April 30, 2026

Whether this leak turns out to be accurate or not will be a good indicator of whether the account can be reliably trusted for future Invincible VS leaks and rumors. Now that MultiVersus is offline, it’s interesting to see it shifting focus to a different IP-inspired fighting-game.

The extended list of characters goes a long way to filling out the 3v3 fighter’s roster and introducing a handful of very important characters that are fan-favorites in both the comic book series and the animated television adaptation.

If the full list is accurate, it will be very interesting to see how the developers bring some of these power sets to life in the game and what sort of impact they will have on the larger meta scene. It will be particularly interesting to see how The Mauler Twins play out mechanically in the 3v3 format. It seems possible that they will take up two slots on a team.

In addition to the list of characters, the account also shared a few voice lines associated with them.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Invincible VS news and updates.

Invincible VS is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.