Is Gears of War: E-Day Coming to PlayStation 5?

I’m a huge Gears of War fan (the first three games, at least), so seeing the original game coming to PlayStation 5 was a big deal. Now that Xbox games seem to have been let off the leash, there’s no shortage of hope for big-time franchises and sequels hitting other consoles. The newest of those being Gears of War: E-Day and State of Decay 3.

Insider Gaming gave insight into a report from MP1st that mentions a “resume of a Game Designer currently working on the title, where PS5 is listed as one of the target platforms for the game.”

While that isn’t the most solid way of revealing which platforms a game is releasing on, it is interesting to see.

Gears of War on PlayStation begs one very important question

So, with Xbox exclusives now popping up on other platforms, what’s the point of having an Xbox console or paying monthly for Game Pass? If this is the path that they’re taking with their tentpole franchises, where’s the incentive to spend the money on their hardware?

A few months’ early access to the game isn’t nearly enough of a big deal. Not when Sony is cranking out elite single-player experiences. And especially not when Nintendo has finally released a console with some measure of power. There was a time when people kept a Nintendo console and either a PlayStation or an Xbox as the “big boy” console. But those days are over, and it’s looking like Nintendo is operating in one of the front seats now.

I’ll continue to pound the drum for Xbox needing a pivot to publishing games. But it’s just so weird to hear them speak on consoles and hardware as if it’s still a big deal. Every action they’ve taken over the last few years seems to suggest otherwise.

That said, I’m not going to complain if I don’t have to spend money on their consoles and still get the two or three games I feel like I have to get. So if we do get those games and more on PlayStation 5 or Switch 2, I’m all for it.