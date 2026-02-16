Is Going Commando Bad for Your Health?

In the eternal battle between underwear and no underwear, we are here to provide the information you need to decide which side to take.

According to a 2023 YouGov poll, about 7 percent of Americans say they always go commando, and another 10 percent say they do so often. It’s rare, but not quite as rare as you probably imagine; it’s just not widely discussed.

But that leads one to wonder if that seven percent is medically healthy down there. According to research uncovered by The Guardian, doctors say there’s limited research directly comparing health outcomes between wearing and not wearing underwear. For most people, it’s a personal choice that comes down to comfort and context.

Should You Go Commando?

A 2018 study found men who wore boxers had a higher sperm concentration and count than those in tighter underwear, possibly because looser fabric keeps testicles cooler. That’s the kind of fun fact that a guy will hear once and then continue to spout for the rest of his life as if it didn’t include an ounce of nuance.

Urologists generally agree that your choice of underwear isn’t really that big a deal when it comes to sperm count. If fertility is a genuine concern of yours, then sure, switch to boxers or whatever. But that one change is unlikely to have a massive, dramatic difference on your sperm count.

For women who wear underwear, the fabric matters. Cotton is recommended because it’s breathable, while synthetic materials like polyester can trap heat and moisture, increasing the risk of yeast infections and similar issues.

One concern shared by the gender binary is underwear tightness. If it’s too tight, your underwear can cause chafing or ingrown hairs.

As for going commando, it actually has benefits beyond feeling freer. All that extra airflow reduces exposure to irritating fabrics and detergents used to clean clothes. One major downside is that underwear helps reduce friction and provides support during exercise.

There’s no sweeping medical mandate to wear underwear, and there is no clear-cut, indisputable evidence suggesting that you should not wear any at all. Underwear is about what makes you comfortable, even if your comfort is defined by the absence of a pair.