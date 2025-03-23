Is Your Partner Phubbing You?

Don’t phub up your relationships.

You’ve likely heard of “snubbing,” which is basically ignoring or failing to acknowledge someone’s existence. In different types of relationships, it can feel particularly painful to be on the receiving end of this behavior.

However, there’s another term for snubbing—thanks to the internet, of course—that involves ignoring someone for the sake of spending time on your phone. This is called “phubbing.”

According to a study published in the journal Heliyon, “The practice of phubbing has become an emerging phenomenon of worldwide interest to researchers. The cause is due to the fact that smartphones are ubiquitous and are often used in co-present interactions. This behavior is generally considered inappropriate and is called ‘phubbing.’”

If you’ve ever been on a date where the other person is constantly checking or scrolling on their phone while you’re trying to have a conversation, you’ve been a victim of phubbing. Honestly, I think we all have.

Many relationships face this common issue. When you go out to dinner, it’s almost guaranteed you’ll see someone paying more attention to their phone than to their person or people they’re with.

And while we all do it from time to time, considering the addictive nature of technology, phubbing can negatively impact your relationship. If you are constantly paying attention to your phone and ignoring your partner or vice versa, this can naturally lead to feelings of neglect or disconnect.

Here’s a pretty decent summary of phubbing and its impact on other people, provided by Dr. Justin D’Arienzo, a Relationship, Forensic, Business, and Board Certified Clinical Psychologist.

“Phubbing is when you are snubbing your family and friends because you’re immersed in your phone, and you’re ignoring everybody that’s around you,” said Dr. D’Arienzo. “Clinical research shows that we actually have a phubbing blindspot, where we underestimate the negative impact that our phubbing has on other people.”

Next time you catch yourself toying with your phone while spending quality time with a loved one, kindly return your attention to the individual in front of you. Trust me, it could save your relationship.