It Doesn’t Matter How Many AAA Bangers Release in 2025, I Just Need ‘Baby Steps’ To Get a Release Date

The argument of video games as art is just as old as the medium itself. Games like Journey push the artistic medium forward further than ever before. Video games can be therapeutic, helping us calm down after a long and arduous day. They’re even credible therapy techniques, with games like Tetris helping to soothe the minds of those who suffer from PTSD. And while I think that Baby Steps is pure art, it’s not in that same vein. Games such as Journey make us feel, with its swooping sound design and minimalistic aesthetic pushing our emotions past the cusp of breaking. Baby Steps looks like art because I’ve always wanted a game where I get to play as a giant man-baby who hardly knows how to walk.

‘Baby Steps’ Has Had a Stranglehold on Me Since Its Initial Trailer, and I Need It Now

It’s easy to see the influence of Bennett Foddy from the introduction of Baby Steps. You play as Nate. This is a big adventure for Nate. Typically, he’s living out the American Dream in his parents’ basement. He’s got a bong, plenty of snacks, and nothing to do with his day. That is until he’s sucked into a TV and has to go on the wildest adventure of his life. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is pure art in its finest form.

Taking inspiration from the timeless 1970s Christmas Classic, Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town, it seems that Nate has taken the words of Mr. Claus to heart. We’ll need to put one foot in front of the other, and soon we’ll be walkin’ across the floor. But rather than just venturing through the snowy lands of the Rankin/Bass world, Baby Steps is a globetrotting adventure. While we’ve seen various locations, I’m eager to find out where this is going to take us.

Baby Steps had a 2024 release date, but it seems like Nate needs more time before his big debut. I’m just kindly asking Devolver Digital for a smidgen of info about this one. I love the premise, and I need to play this as soon as possible. Sure, games like Monster Hunter Wilds may be some of the biggest games of the year. But I’d rather jump into Baby Steps and master the art of walking around.

The real question, though: why is Nate absolutely caked the hell up? Does he have a CDL for that dump truck?