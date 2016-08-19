It Doesn’t Take a Genius to Guess What’s in This Diner’s ‘Trump’ Sandwich

This article originally appeared on MUNCHIES in August 2015.

If you were to associate one dish—and one dish only—with billionaire Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, what would it be?

One idea might be a plate of tableside-flambéd baked Alaska. After all, he is notorious for trying—but failing—to trademark the term “You’re fired,” and for being quite the skeptic when it comes to global warming. Or sure, you can opt for the ironic route and suggest tacos, based on his now-infamous rants about Mexican immigrants.

But how about a bologna sandwich?

According to Jeffrey Gildenhorn, the 72-year-old owner and proud creator of the “Trump sandwich” at Washington, DC’s American City Diner, “He’s got a really big mouth and a lot of the stuff that comes out of it is bologna, so I figured that a sandwich filled with a pound of bologna would be the only one big enough to fit his big mouth.” The Trump-monikered creation is making a splash online thanks to its recent popularity in the wake of the Republican primary debates.

When asked about his inspiration, Gildenhorn told MUNCHIES, “I’ve been in business for 40 years, and quite frankly, I’m a very creative guy. It just hit me. It wasn’t anything specific that triggered me, just watching Trump on television for days on end. It might have been subliminal.”

The bologna-filled sandwich includes lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise and is served with a card that reads, “Big enough to fit in Trump’s big mouth.” The special was only launched four days ago and yet over 75 have been sold to Gildenhorn’s happy customers. The price recently jumped from $6.95 to $12.95 due to its popularity.

As for the inspiration as to why Gildenhorn chose bologna as the protein, he says, “bologna is the cheapest meat you can get, it was a play on words.”

The sandwich artist has no future plans to create any other politically-themed sandwiches. So for the time being, don’t expect any Hillary Clinton ham sandwiches or Ted Cruz Monte Cristos.