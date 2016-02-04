Jack Ü Will Perform Live at the Grammys with Justin Bieber

The 58th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 15, and will feature an exciting lineup of live music.

Announced acts so far include Diplo and Skrillex’s supergroup Jack Ü performing alongside Justin Bieber—so bet on hearing “Where Are Ü Now.” The trio are nominated for Best Dance Recording for the track.

Videos by VICE

Meanwhile Diplo is up for Producer of the Year, Non Classical, and Jack Ü are also up for Best Dance/Electronic Album for their eponymous LP.

The evening will also include performances by Ellie Goulding, Adele, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, and Lady Gaga performing a tribute to David Bowie.