Janelle Monáe Calls Nelly a ‘Motherfucking Fool’ for Performing at Trump Inauguration Ball

Nelly’s decision to perform at the second inauguration of Donald Trump has drawn lots of criticism, but maybe none more intense than what Janelle Monáe had to say about the rapper during a Grammy Awards afterparty, where she called him a “motherfucking fool.”

According to NME, Monáe shared her feelings into a mic while changing the words to Nelly’s “Hot In Herre,” changing the words to say: “Fuck you, Nelly. I used to like Nelly, but then he went to perform for Donald Trump.”

“I care about women, I care about Hispanics, I care about Spanish people. I care about Mexicans, I care about gay people,” she continued. “You sold out. I used to think you were cool. But now you look like a motherfucking fool.”

“Fuck you, n****. Get a new attitude,” she then added at the end of her tirade. “I might be a little tipsy but I know everything I’m motherfucking saying. Fuck you, Nelly!”

Following significant criticism over his performance at Trump’s inauguration, Nelly defended himself by saying, “I didn’t know that I had to agree with your political choices. If you follow what I do, this shouldn’t even be an argument. He is the president. He won.”

“I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this because it’s an honor. I respect the office. It don’t matter who is in office,” he continued. “The same way our brothers and sisters go to war to put their lives on the line for whoever is in office. So, if they can put their life on the line for whoever is in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever is in office.”

NME points out that it wasn’t just critical comments Nelly dealt with in the wake of his Trump performance, as his streaming numbers have dipped as well. Nelly’s songs were reportedly streamed 1.54 million times on the day of the inauguration, which was down from 1.63 million just a week earlier.