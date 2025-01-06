Jane’s Addiction Members Working on New Music Without Perry Farrell

Jane’s Addiction’s failed 2024 reunion seems to have birthed a side project for three of the band’s members. Metal Injection reports that guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery are working on new music together.

“Writing some more new lines to some of Stephens drumming,” wrote Avery in a social media post. “Look forward to getting some Mr Navarro on them. 2025!”

It’s unclear who will be handling vocals for this new project, but Navarro is a singer himself so it’s entirely possible, though unconfirmed, that he could be singing on these new songs.

The one Jane’s Addiction member absent — and the reason we’re not sure who’s singing for the new project — is frontman Perry Farrell. The band had a falling out with Farrell after he attacked Navarro onstage during a concert at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, MA in September.

It remains unclear what prompted the assault, but in a statement shared with USA TODAY, Farrell apologized to “my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show.” He added that the weekend prior had “been incredibly difficult” for him and said that he knew his behavior was “inexcusable.”

The rest of the band issued a simple response, announcing that they were “canceling the remainder of the tour” after making “the difficult decision to take some time away as a group.”

It’s currently unclear when the new music from 3/4s of the band formerly known as Jane’s Addiction will officially emerge.