Jimmy Uso and Bronson Reed Were Injured During Survivor Series

The Survivor Series main event caused injuries to Jimmy Uso and Bronson Reed, according to WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

During the Survivor Series post-show press conference, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso addressed Jimmy Uso’s injury. “Jimmy’s hurt. Not that bad,” Zayn said with Uso adding, “Yeah, my brother broke his toe on the big splash tonight.” While Uso came out of the match with only a broken toe, Bronson Reed wasn’t as lucky. Levesque stated Reed was looked at after the match.

SURVIVOR SERIES CLAIMED BOTH JIMMY USO AND BRONSON REED

While he didn’t specify what happened, a new report states it’s slightly more severe. According to Fightful Select, Reed injured at least one of his ankles when he performed a splash meant to take out Roman Reigns. The objective was to get Reed out of the match, but now he could be off television for several weeks.

Team OG Bloodline walked out of the match victorious, setting up a few stories moving forward, namely Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The show also saw Rhea Ripley pin Liv Morgan in the women’s WarGames match earlier in the night and a title change between LA Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Levesque touted record-breaking numbers for Survivor Series in Vancouver, noting 17,828 fans were in attendance at Rogers Arena. Additionally, the show set an all-time North American gate record. He explained it is WWE’s sixty-third sold-out show this year. As far as main roster PLE’s go, Survivor Series is the final one of the year.

However, there is a special WWE event that revives the Saturday Night’s Main Event concept on December 7th. Then in January, WWE Raw is moving to Netflix with some describing it as a “PLE level” show. The Royal Rumble kicks off WrestleMania season in February, live from Indianapolis, Indiana.