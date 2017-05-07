Early Experimental Electronic and New Age Musician Joanna Brouk Has Died

Electronic composer and musician Joanna Brouk has died at age 68. Pitchfork confirmed the news through a representative of Numero Group. Brouk reportedly passed late last month on April 28.

Brouk began to experiment with the connections between sound and poetry while studying literature in college and later utilized synthesizers and field recordings at the Mills College for Contemporary Art, where she received her M.A. in electronic music.

Videos by VICE

Last year, Numero Group released a compilation of Brouk’s work, including her 1980s albums Healing Music, Sounds of the Sea, The Space Between, Golden Swan and The Healing Touch. These recordings were largely self-released on her Hummingbird Productions label. The compilation album also included unreleased music from her archive. Numero Group described her music as a mix between, “ambient, new age, drone and classical minimalism–stark in its simplicity, lush in its expanse.”

Brouk left music in the 80s and created a second career for herself as a writer of fiction, plays, poetry and journalism. Brouk was set to play her first non-California live show in June.