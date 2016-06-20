Joojeh Kebab

Servings: 6

Prep: 1 hour

Total: 5 hours

Ingredients

for the chicken:

a pinch of saffron threads

200 grams full fat yogurt

80 ml olive oil

13 grams flaked salt

10 grams turmeric

2 grams freshly ground black pepper

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 lemons, juiced

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

12 boneless and skinless chicken thighs

for the pickled cucumbers:

8 grams finely chopped dill

30 ml white wine vinegar

15 ml olive oil

6 grams creme fraiche

2 grams kosher salt

1 large cucumber, thinly sliced

for the tahina sauce:

250 grams raw tahini

2 lemons, juiced (about 90 ml)

kosher salt, to taste

for the blackened chili sauce:

6 green chilies

150 ml vegetable oil

2 grams ground cumin

6 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

1 bunch coriander

seeds from 4 cardamom pods

kosher salt, to taste

for the herb salad:

1/2 bunch parsley, leaves picked

1/2 bunch dill, leaves picked

a handful of picked mint leaves

15 ml olive oil

8 grams sumac

to serve:

large pita breads

Directions

1. Marinate the chicken: Soak the saffron threads in 3/4 cup|200 ml hot water for 5 to 10 minutes.

2. In a large bowl, combine the saffron and water with the yogurt, oil, salt, turmeric, pepper, garlic, lemon juice, and onion. Add in the chicken and toss to coat. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

3. Pickle the cucumbers: In a medium bowl, combine the dill, vinegar, oil, creme fraiche, and salt. Add in the cucumbers and toss to combine. Set aside to pickle for at least 2 hours.

4. Make the tahina sauce: In a medium bowl, stir the tahini and lemon juice until a paste forms. While whisking, stir in about 5 ounces|150 ml water or more until a smooth consistency is achieved. Season with salt and refrigerate until ready to use.

5. Make the blackened chili sauce: Light a grill or heat the oven to broil. Cook the chilies, turning occasionally, until blackened all over, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the stems and transfer to a blender along with the oil, cumin, garlic, coriander, and cardamom seeds and purée until smooth. Season to taste with salt and set the sauce aside.

6. To cook the chicken, light a grill. Cook the chicken until cooked through and slightly charred, about 15 minutes.

7. To serve, stuff pita with chicken, chili sauce, tahina sauce, and herb salad.

