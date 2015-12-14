Jose Aldo Breaks Down After Loss To Conor McGregor

Yep, this is gut-wrenching.

By now, you know that Jose Aldo was on the bad end of the quickest knockout in UFC history, when Conor McGregor dropped him in 13 seconds on Saturday night. There have been memes and ostentatious photos and even allegations that the fight was fixed. That last bit is egregiously dumb, of course, and it should not require a video of a man weeping after the greatest athletic failure of his life to verify that. But, for those who are still somehow skeptical of the result, here are 30 seconds of a man so broken that, even in the relative comfort of his dressing room, he cannot bring himself to look anywhere but directly at the wall.

Videos by VICE

As a refresher, Aldo had been undefeated since November 2005. He was, until Saturday, the only featherweight champion in UFC history. He had to pull out a first fight with McGregor due to injury, so he endured two full press tours of McGregor—who will never be accused of shyness—talking endless amounts of shit. Now, he is an international punchline.

Aldo called for a rematch after the fight and here’s hoping he gets one, if nothing else so that this can be washed out of everyone’s mind. For now, though, devastation doesn’t come more raw than this.