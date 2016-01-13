This Is What Happens When Joy Division Meets Ballet

Screencap via

Sorry, Tchaikovsky, but Swan Lake is best enjoyed with “Transmission” playing.

We always knew that Ian Curtis’ darkness could easily be translated into a painful and sexy elegance, but surely no one could have imagined the masterpiece you can see below:

Videos by VICE

Swan division- Joy Division & Swan Lake mashup from EVOL on Vimeo.

Dear directors and choreographers of the Bolshoi, Mariinsky, and other ballets the world over, note the following: “Dance, dance, dance, dance, dance to the radio.”

A version of this article originally appeared on The Creators Project Spain.

Related:

Coming Soon? The Joy Division Museum

Digital Maps Inspired By Joy Division’s “Unknown Pleasures” Cover

The Story Behind Joy Division’s Iconic Unknown Pleasures Album Cover