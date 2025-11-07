JPEGMafia Responds to Danny Brown Blaming Him for the Delay of ‘Scaring the Hoes 2’: ‘Stop Lying for Lame Teenagers on the Internet’

It’s been almost three years since JPEGMafia and Danny Brown released their acclaimed collab album, “Scaring the Hoes,” and fans have been wondering where the follow-up is.

Recently, Brown was asked about the project, and his response seemed to put all the responsibility on JPEG. “It’s up to Peggy! I’ve been ready. I call him all the time, tell him, ‘Let’s do it.’ He tells me, ‘I’m comin’, I’ll be there on this day.’ That day comes, he don’t come. That’s been the process for a while,” he said during a conversation with Billboard.

No, JPEG has responded to Brown’s comment, and he’s not mincing his words. This isn’t true. I personally texted Danny today and told him to stop lying for lame teenagers on the internet,” JPEG wrote in a post on X/Twitter. “Because this is the second time he’s done it, this year I’ve been taking care of a sick family member all year that’s why I haven’t been around. Stop making things up to entertain yourself. I’m not part of your marketing plan.”

Elsewhere in his Billboard conversation, Brown opened up and offered his perspective on the current state of hip-hop. “There’s people doing cold shit everywhere, like somebody like a Skrilla, what he’s doing is fire,” he said, then speaking candidly about the rapper’s involvement with the recent “6-7” trend. “I mean, I hate that damn ‘6-7’ thing, but he’s creative!”

“It’s rooted in him talking about religion and shit. He humanizes addiction in some sense too, cause you see some of these drug dealer raps and they kinda shit on the fiends,” Brown added. “There’s a video of him giving a fiend NARCAN!” Brown then quipped, “I’m rooting for that guy, man. I hate that ‘6-7’ shit though, man.”

Lastly, Brown was asked what fans can expect from him in the future. “With music, I just feel like you’re never done,” he said. “There’s not a belt. I wish I was a black belt! So I’m on this never-ending quest and journey, even like Bowie with Blackstar, I’m on a quest for that. Doing it till it’s over.”