K-Pop Music Mogul Behind BTS Sought for Arrest Over Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Investigation

South Korean police are looking to arrest producer and music mogul Bang Si-Hyuk, the chairman of Hybe, which is the agency behind K-pop supergroup BTS. This is part of an expansive investigation into allegations that Bang defrauded investors. He is accused of scheming to illegally gain more than $100 million.

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, ABC News reported that the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency confirmed its intentions. The agency has requested that prosecutors petition the court for an arrest warrant for the billionaire founder of Hybe.

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Bang’s legal team has since issued a statement, but did not address the accusations against him directly. Rather, they say they are regretful that, “despite our full and consistent cooperation with the investigation over an extended period,” police are still seeking their client’s arrest. They went on to say that they will “make every effort to clearly explain our position.”

Bang Si-Hyuk’s legal team vows they will “continue to cooperate” with authorities

Bang reportedly has been barred from leaving South Korea since August. This is due to the investigation over allegations that he misled investors in 2019 by claiming that there were no plans for Hybe to go public. This led to investors selling their shares to a private equity fund. Subsequently, the company moved forward with an initial public offering.

Police believe that the fund may have paid Bang around $136 million (200 billion won) as part of a side deal. It’s alleged that the deal might have guaranteed him 30% of post-IPO stock sale profits. Hybe officials, however, say Bang denies any wrongdoing.

The investigation into Bang comes as BTS is embarking on a major comeback tour

Bang founded Hybe as Big Hit Entertainment in 2005. He’s long been considered one of the most powerful men in K-pop. Much of this comes from how he was able to build his company on the back of the global success of BTS.

He would later go on to diversify his musical interests by using Hybe. In 2021, the company purchased Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings for roughly $1 billion. This allowed them to secure the management rights to North American artists such as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

Notably, Bang’s legal troubles come at a bad time for his original investment: BTS. The group is embarking on a global comeback tour. BTS has been on hiatus for about four years, so that its seven members could complete their mandatory military service. This is required of most able-bodied men in South Korea.

In March, BTS performed a free comeback concert in Seoul, performing for tens of thousands of international fans. They have also performed concerts in South Korea’s Goyang city and Tokyo. Later this month, BTS will kick off a series of U.S. events, starting with a concert in Tampa, Florida. At this time, reps for BTS have not commented on Bang’s legal troubles.