Kanye West Makes Millions With Comeback Concerts While Causing Sponsorship Exodus From Wireless Festival

After a surprising public apology published in the Wall Street Journal for his erratic and antisemitic behavior over the past several years, Kanye West returned with a pair of concerts at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium on April 1 and 3, 2026.

The concerts earned him roughly $33 million, according to figures obtained by Bloomberg. Additionally, his new album Bully, released on March 28th, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, with album sales of 56,000 and streaming numbers of roughly 98.43 million.

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That said, not everyone is happy with Kanye’s return.

In early April, London’s Wireless Festival announced the rapper as its headliner for all three of its shows, which take place from July 10 to 12. The outrage was immediate. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the decision as “deeply concerning.”

Now, three major sponsors have pulled out of the festival. Pepsi, likely one of the biggest sponsors of Wireless Festival, was the first to pull out of the event on April 5. In a statement, the company said it would “withdraw” but did not elaborate further. However, the festival’s social media, website, and branding still feature “Pepsi presents” above its name.

Diageo, a company that owns well-known liquor brands like Captain Morgan, exited following Pepsi. A spokesperson confirmed the company would not sponsor the festival “as it stands,” according to NPR.

Meanwhile, PayPal has also distanced itself from the festival amid the backlash. Although not an official sponsor, the company allegedly plans to remove its branding and imagery from any festival promotions or merchandise. According to a report from ITV, PayPal is a partner with Live Nation U.K. Festivals, offering early ticket deals.

Public opposition from politicians and activist organizations has continued. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey called Kanye’s booking “extremely serious.” U.K. charity group Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) called for Kanye to be banned from entering the country later this year.

In a Twitter/X post, the group agreed with Starmer that Kanye should not have been booked for the festival. They then added, “But the Prime Minister is not a bystander,” as a call to action.

“The Government can ban anyone from entering the U.K. who is not a citizen and whose presence would ‘not be conducive to the public good,’” the CAA wrote. “Surely this is a clear case.”

On April 5, Prime Minister Starmer doubled down, telling The Sun, “Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears. Everyone has a responsibility to ensure Britain is a place where Jewish people feel safe.”