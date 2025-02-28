Kanye West Asked for a Diamond Swastika Necklace After Saying He’s Not a Nazi

Well, that didn’t last long. Kanye West is back on his bullshit and is apparently looking for help in designing a swastika necklace.

Hot New Hip-Hop reports this, in a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Ye announced that he’s seeking a jeweler who will help him craft a necklace of the infamous Nazi symbol. “For all jewelers I’m looking for swastika chain designs,” he wrote in the Thursday post. “Please submit to swastachain@yeezy.com.”

Kanye West Is a Self-Professed Nazi, Also An Embarrassment

Ye’s most recent antisemitic stunt started when went on a racist tirade earlier this month, proclaiming, “I love Hitler” and “I’m a Nazi.”

“I’m never apologizing for my Jewish comments,” Ye wrote amidst the flurry of racist statements in his social media meltdown. “I can say whatever the fuck I wanna say forever. Where’s my fucking apology for freezing my accounts.”

Ye also wrote, “I don’t even know what the fuck anti Semitic means. It’s just some bullshit Jewish people made up to protect their bullshit,” and added, “Jewish people actually hate white people and use black people.”

He previously made some public antisemitic comments in 2022, which he apologized for the following year.

Kanye’s Online merch store Booted from Shopify over Swastika T-Shirts

Ye followed that up by running a commercial during the Super Bowl that directed viewers to his website, Yeezy.com. There, it was discovered that he’d removed all of his merch and was selling only a white t-shirt with a black swastika.

Subsequently, Shopify dropped West’s store, telling CBS MoneyWatch: “All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify.”

After losing some business and his talent agent, along with collaborators distancing themselves from his words, Ye hopped back on X to state that, “after further reflection,” he has “come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi.”

However, looking to forge a swastika necklace would indicate that he is, in fact, still a Nazi.