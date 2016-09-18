Kanye West Finally Joins Instagram, Posts a ‘Total Recall’ Still, Is Already Very Popular

After tweeting in March that he’d only do so on the “one condition” that nobody told him what to post, Kanye West joined Instagram today. His first image appears to be a still from the classic 1990 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie Total Recall.
Inevitably, at 12:30 on this Sunday afternoon in New York City, the account is already pushing up on half a million followers.
It’ll be fun to see how West uses the social platform, given how proficient and controversial he’s known to be on Twitter. Having a more openly visual component to the brain-splurges that he indulges in every once in a while on social media could be genuinely brilliant.
Then again, if he keeps posting stills from classic Arnold Schwarzenegger movies, that’d be fine too.
Kimoji collage via Kim Kardashian on Instagram.
