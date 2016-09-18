Kanye West Finally Joins Instagram, Posts a ‘Total Recall’ Still, Is Already Very Popular

After tweeting in March​ that he’d only do so on the “one condition” that nobody told him what to post, Kanye West joined Instagram today. His first image appears to be a still from the classic 1990 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie Total Recall.



A photo posted by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on Sep 18, 2016 at 8:23am PDT

Inevitably, at 12:30 on this Sunday afternoon in New York City, the account is already pushing up on half a million followers.

It’ll be fun to see how West uses the social platform, given how proficient and controversial he’s known to be on Twitter. Having a more openly visual component to the brain-splurges that he indulges in every once in a while on social media could be genuinely brilliant.

Then again, if he keeps posting stills from classic Arnold Schwarzenegger movies, that’d be fine too.

​​Kimoji collage via Kim Kardashian on Instagram.​

