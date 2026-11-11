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Kasane Teto Fortnite Release Date – Skin, Music Pass Price, and Rewards

When is Teto coming to Fortnite? Check the Kasane Teto skin’s release time in your region, plus the Music Mini-Pass price and rewards.

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Epic Games has revealed when Kasane Teto is coming to Fortnite, along with a first look at her skin and the cosmetics you can unlock in her Music Mini-Pass. She’s also making an appearance on Crossbones Isle with Hatsune Miku. Here’s when you can get the Kasane Teto skin and when you’ll be able to find her in Battle Royale.

When Is Teto Coming to Fortnite?

Kasane Teto Fortnite Skin Reveal
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Kasane Teto Fortnite skin release date is Thursday, November 12, 2026, as part of the TWINDRILL DIVA Music Mini-Pass. Players who purchase the pass will automatically unlock Kasane Teto Outfit, so you can use the skin before you’ve earned any of the other rewards.

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Because the Teto skin is apart of the Fortnite music pass, the VTuber cosmetic will likely be released at 4AM PT or 7AM ET. For your convenience, here is when players can expect Teto to arrive in Fortnite:

Kasane Teto Fortnite Release Times by Region

RegionLocal Release TimeDate
U.S. West Coast (PT)4 AMThursday, November 12
U.S. Mountain (MT)5 AMThursday, November 12
U.S. Central (CT)6 AMThursday, November 12
U.S. East Coast (ET)7 AMThursday, November 12
UK (GMT)12 PMThursday, November 12
Central Europe (CET)1 PMThursday, November 12
India (IST)5:30 PMThursday, November 12
Japan (JST)9 PMThursday, November 12
Western Australia (AWST)8 PMThursday, November 12
Sydney and Melbourne (AEDT)11 PMThursday, November 12
New Zealand (NZDT)1 AMFriday, November 1

Kasane Teto Fortnite Music Pass Price and All Rewards

Teto Fortnite Cosmetic Items
Screenshot: Epic Games

The Kasane Teto TWINDRILL DIVA Music Mini-Pass costs 1,000 V-Bucks and is included with an active Fortnite Crew subscription. Once you have the pass, you can work your way through it to unlock Teto’s baguette pickaxe, a pair of Miku & Teto Slippers, and four Jam Tracks, including “BIRDBRAIN.”

Here are all of the rewards Epic Games revealed for the Kasane Teto Music Mini-Pass:

RewardType
Kasane TetoOutfit (unlocks immediately)
Teto’s Baguette BonkerPickaxe
PeartoBack Bling
Hue FuturaInstrument
Miku & Teto SlippersKicks
“BIRDBRAIN” by Jamie Paige, OK Glass feat. Kasane TetoJam Track
“Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the MoonJam Track
“Chronicles of Destiny” by The Home of Happy, James CorbinJam Track
“Sa-Sen!” by MONT, Risa, MusashiJam Track
Kasane Teto’s music-reactive styleOutfit Style (final tier)

When Does Teto Come to Fortnite Battle Royale?

Kasane Teto Fortnite POI
Screenshot: Epic Games

Kasane Teto arrives in Fortnite Battle Royale as a Captain NPC on Sunday, November 15, 2026. You’ll be able to find her and Cap’n Hatsune Miku at Friendship Villa, a new POI on Crossbones Isle.

So if you’re looking to get the skin, you can pick it up through the Music Mini-Pass three days before Teto shows up on the island.

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