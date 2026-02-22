Kehlani Explains Why It’s Important for Kids To Grow Up With R&B

Over the years, R&B has taken a backseat to genres like hip-hop and pop. That’s not to say that it’s gone completely out of the mainstream. Artists like Kehlani, Chris Brown, and Leon Thomas are amongst the forefront of artists keeping R&B popular and in the conversation. But in comparison to decades past, it’s not even close. The future generations might miss out on some of the greatest music of all time if not properly nourished.

It’s this concern that fires Kehlani up. The way she sees it, R&B is vital for the children. However, it’s not just in the spirit of boosting the youth’s tastes and curiosity. It also allows them to come closer to their emotional side. The Oakland-bred crooner appeared on a February 2026 episode of Celebrity Substitute, where celebrities teach elementary schoolers some important skills.

Before they worked with the students personally though, host Julian Shapiro-Barnum asked why R&B is so vital for kids to learn. Ultimately, Kehlani explained that the music helps children to learn how to embrace their positive and negative emotions. Then, they’d have the capability to properly express it. As a result, they don’t bottle everything up until they explode. Instead, children can be vulnerable with the people they love in their life.

Kehlani Said That Kids Need To Learn Their R&B Classics

“It helps you express big feelings,” the 30-year-old declared. “It taught me that I can be vulnerable and, in lot of cases, teaches certain people that aren’t always offered the space to be vulnerable, to be vulnerable. Being able to have those spaces where they can just hoot and holler and beg and plead and feel those feelings.”

If Kehlani were to give kids one artist to listen to in order to drive this point home, it would probably be Brandy. In a November 2025 interview, they stressed that the “Always On My Mind” crooner should be on everyone’s Mount Rushmore of R&B singers.

“I don’t think I would ever call my greats my peers,” Kehlani explained. “Would never call her a peer. We’ll always call her a mother. Would always call her in my Mount Rushmore of R&B. Every R&B singer that you ask if you’re talking about vocal GOATs, they’re gonna say Brandy. I would never, respectfully, get into an argument about Brandy Norwood. I would never be explaining Brandy Norwood to anyone.”

Additionally, Kehlani expressed how special it was to give Brandy and Monica their flowers when they all performed together. “I’m just glad I got to give her her flowers,” they added. “Even if they had only brought me out to give her her flowers and say what I got to say, that would’ve been just as good as being able to sing my song. I also was really grateful to be there in Monica’s presence as well, and give her her flowers privately.”