Chris Brown Petitions to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘They Need Me!’

With Bad Bunny’s heartwarming ode to Puerto Rico and Latin America concluded, fans are wondering what’s next. Who is going to do the honors of performing at the 2027 Super Bowl in Inglewood, California? Taylor Swift and Adele are already heavy favorites heading into the future. With Jay-Z at the helm and his impressive track record so far in the 2020s, we likely won’t be disappointed. Despite the early favorites, there’s one artist who insists that not only is he the right man for the job, but it’s necessary they commission him: Chris Brown.

In an Instagram story, the seasoned R&B veteran reacted to the blockbuster Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime show, arguing that he needs to be next in line for the biggest stage in America. “I think it’s safe to say.. they need me!” he said with a smirking emoji.

Videos by VICE

Manager Anthony ‘Ant’ Wilson has also publicly advocated for his client, Chris Brown, to perform at the Super Bowl. In a December interview with Billboard, Wilson said it might as well be an inevitability that CB hits the NFL stage. “I also think the Super Bowl would be a great place for him. I believe it will happen,” he said. Moreover, when asked whether there were already talks about it, he responded with an ambiguous, ‘We’ll see.’

Chris Brown Stakes His Claim to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show

In the meantime, CB is churning away at another album. As for when it’ll come out, that’s a different question. Ant Wilson noted that release dates and album names change on a whim. Consequently, anything could happen.

“There’s always an album. The name of it always changes. The songs always change. Even with the last album, we were in the studio putting another song together on the day before it came out. So, I can’t say the name or a date for the album,” Wilson admitted. “I’ll leave it open because he could wake up and say, ‘Let’s put it out next week.’ I’m ready, though. I have [the album] at the moment, but it changes every week.”

Regarding a Chris Brown halftime show at the Super Bowl, he already has a fair share of supporters. In addition to his rabid fanbase, artists like 50 Cent are on record calling him “the best overall artist” working today. Moreover, R&B legend Monica lauded him as “the greatest entertainer that is left here on earth with us.” “There were many before him. He is just one of one,” she said. “Just the sound of his voice or his harmonies or anything just instantly makes s*** better. I don’t give a damn whose song it is; he makes it better.”

