Kid Cudi Shares Crucial Advice for All Dreamers in the World: ‘Most People Would Call It Delusional’

It’s incredibly easy to feel hopeless about the state of the world. Zooming out at everything, it feels extremely overwhelming. It’s even worse when you consider it in a personal, granular sense. The odds seem insurmountable, that we’re destined to be cogs in the larger systems at play. There’s no room to chase our dreams because it’s not practical enough. It can be immensely deflating, like none of this life matters. However, Kid Cudi insists that we fight anyway, regardless of how deranged it might feel.

Recently, the “Man on the Moon” artist reposted an edit of himself, where he shares a bit of wisdom for anyone who feels defeated about life. Ultimately, he admits that having dreams does feel like delusion after a while. However, Cudi argues that some of that delusion is a little necessary to achieve the dreams we want for ourselves. We have to tell ourselves it’s worth it so we continue everyday.

Kid Cudi Says You Have to ‘Be a Little Crazy” to Chase Your Dreams

“It’s fucking crazy to chase a dream,” Cudi shares. “Like you’ve gotta be crazy. Most people would call it delusional, but you’ve gotta be crazy to do certain things in life, the really extraordinary things. And no matter what you’re doing, if you’re inventing something, like fashion, music, acting, anything–you’ve gotta be a little crazy. You have to.”

Additionally, Kid Cudi reflects on his own life; living in Cleveland made it feel a bit hopeless that he would make it out of his hometown. Regardless, he obviously continued anyways, and fed into the craziness. All he knew was love for the art he was creating. “A lot of muthafuckas back home in Cleveland thought I was crazy,” Cudi admits.

“I had no connects in the city. I didn’t know nobody. I just had this feeling that this was something that I was gonna do,” Kid Cudi continues. “So this message goes out to everybody out there that wants to do something. Anything you wanna be that seems extraordinary, tap into your crazy. Make life your bitch Go for it. Why not?”