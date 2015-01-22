Know Your Hashtag: It’s #MuseumSelfie Day

Reflection in @AnishKapoor (untitled) at @metmuseum with @erinmallory in 2009
We’ve all been guilty of whipping out our camera phones and taking a selfie with a famous work of art, whether we were cheesing it with the Mona Lisa or lying doggo alongside with Kara Walker’s sugar sculpture. Today is #MuseumSelfie Day, a campaign launched by @CultureThemes last year that encourages people to pose in front of their favorite paintings, dinosaur bones, or other museum specimen. From the Brooklyn Museum to the Google Art Project, check out some of our favorites from the creative flood of submissions, and be sure to join in on the fun by uploading a photo on to Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #MuseumSelfie:
