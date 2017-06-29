Shrimp Rolls Recipe

“We were eating all these lobster rolls, and we couldn’t afford to be eating as many lobster rolls as we were eating, so we started making our own.”

Servings: 2

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 5 minutes



Ingredients



1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 split-top brioche buns

mayonnaise

8 ounces|227 grams cooked shrimp meat

1 lemon

2 tablespoons celery salt

2 tablespoons ground oregano

1 tablespoon ground basil

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Videos by VICE

Directions

Melt butter in a cast iron skillet, or panini press, and toast bun on each side until golden brown. Spread a small amount of mayonnaise inside the bun. Fill each roll with half of the shrimp meat. Squeeze lemon and distribute the melted butter on top of both shrimp rolls, add a dash of seasoning and enjoy.

From How a Long-Distance Relationship Built One of the Best Lobster Rolls in the West Coast



Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.