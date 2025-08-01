Gelato 33 THCa Flower: Sweet Flavor, Silly Questions

I’m elated to introduce you guys to the sweetness of Koi Gelato 33 THCa Flower. Before I explain why this strain is lovely, it’s important to understand that there are other Gelato strains. For example, Gelato 42, which is also a sugary strain, but not what we’re talking about here. Nah, this is Gelato 33, a unique strain that has many devout users, and maybe a hater or two. I’m part of the 33 fan club, and for good reason.

Gelato 33 has been one of my favorite strains for years, and with the 2018 US Farm Bill, it can now be sold throughout most of the country. Since it’s cultivated to contain primarily THCa, which turns into Delta-9 THC once heated, you get the same 33-style high as if you were smoking classic marijuana flower. That means people in states where recreational marijuana is a no-no can still get the Gelato goodness.

Videos by VICE

Mild-Mannered but Mighty

If you’re looking for the absolute strongest strain, Koi has other options. The Gelato 33 strain has a THC content of about 23%, which is nothing to scoff at, but also not the highest concentration you’ll find out there. It starts with (roughly) 0.2% Delta-9 THC and 26% THCa, and once heated, that all comes out to 22.7% Delta-9 THC.

Recreational marijuana strains can range from 15-30% THC (sometimes more, but I don’t know if I believe them). This is a nice middle-of-the-road potency for people who enjoy bud, but aren’t trying to incapacitate themselves. Even people with high tolerances will feel it if they smoke enough, while those with mediocre tolerances will enjoy a sky-high vibe.

Deep Thoughts and Dumb Questions

The Gelato 33 strain has a distinctly cerebral high. For anyone who wants more of a physical sensation, I recommend Koi’s Ice Cream Cake strain. It’s weaker but gives you a tingly, floaty feeling. And it happens to be Gelato 33’s child; how cute is that?

Okay, back to Gelato. This strain creates a goofy high — the kind that results in stoner thoughts like “Is cereal soup?” and “Is the robot dance offensive to AI?” You’ll for sure feel a little hazy and heavy, but it’s your brain that goes on the high ride. It’s the perfect strain for watching documentaries about the universe or nuanced cartoons that have Easter eggs hidden everywhere.

Unlike a lot of indica strains, Gelato 33 doesn’t make you sleepy right away. The comeup is mostly funny and thoughtful, while the peak of the high has a content and calm vibe. It’s not a distracting high that makes you stare off into space. Instead, it’s a fun, lowkey high that keeps you functioning and inspires some creativity. I won’t lie; the comedown is sleepy. But, in my house, that just means it’s time to smoke and re-up the high.

Sweet Scoop

Usually, I don’t care what my weed looks like. I just care how it smokes. But it’s worth mentioning that Gelato 33 is gorgeous. It’s a bright green hue, and the nugs are plump and pretty. This bud is worth admiring.

It’s a little on the drier side, but still moist enough for a smooth smoke. The taste of this strain is sweet and soft, as all gelato should be. There are notes of citrus with floral undertones and a peppery aftertaste that’s surprisingly mellow.

The scent combines all these flavors to create a sugary and bright smell that genuinely comes close to a lemon or vanilla gelato. Some strains smell skunky, some smell gassy, but few smell as delicious and saccharine as this one.

Branding That Swims Upstream

Courtesy of author

Koi leans into the dreamy fish aesthetic, and I’m here for it. Their THCa flower and preroll containers are artsy and colorful, with sunset-like waves for the koi fish logo to swim in. Indicas have purple caps, sativas have red caps, and hybrid strains have an orange cap — gotta appreciate a color-coded system that makes sorting easy.

They also divide their THCa flower options into tiers: there’s diamond, platinum, gold, and silver. Gelato 33 is a gold-standard strain, so it’s not even considered one of the brand’s best strains, and it’s still a winner. It also means it’s more affordable, so let’s get into that…

Gold-Tier Steal

As always, flower prices can range from dirt cheap to designer price tags. Koi’s tiered system makes it easy to choose a strain that fits with your weed budget, no matter how big or small it is. The price of the gold tier strains, including Gelato 33, is easy to swallow. I’d say this flower is cheaper than average, but delivers a beautiful high I expect from top-shelf strains.

An eighth is $28, so about $8 per gram. But you can get a half ounce for $95, and save more than $2 per gram. Plus, they’ll give you 20% off if you choose the subscribe and save option, dropping the price down as low as $5.40 per gram. For THCa flower, it’s a decent deal. I am sad that they don’t sell full ounces, though.

One for the Sweet Tooths

I always want to be cautious when recommending THC products to newbies. If you have zero THC tolerance, just about anything can get you high, so take it slow. But the gentle and fun high from the Koi Gelato 33 THCa Flower is a delightful option for a range of tolerance levels.

No hints of anxiety, just the kind of high that reminds me why I’m obsessed with this green plant. And the sweet flavor profile is more appealing to newbies who might not yet appreciate funkier strains.

More Sweet Strains

If you want something similarly sweet and kind, try the Mood Cereal Milk THCa Prerolls, which have creamy smoke, a tingly high, and a delicious name.

Or you can bite into the Mood Oreoz THCa Flower, which is a cozy strain that’s ideal for relaxing and releasing stress.

The Secret Nature Cherry Kush THCa Flower isn’t as soft, but it still has a fruity and sweet flavor that gives it a dessert vibe, but with a heavy high that’s not for beginners.