Konami’s Silent Hill News Is Great for the Franchise’s Future

It seems like Konami’s revitalization of its beloved survival horror franchise, Silent Hill, is going swimmingly according to new sales reports for the Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill F.

Silent Hill 2 remake has sold 6 million copies

screenshot: Konami

Konami’s Silent Hill 2 remake was released late in 2024 and greatly exceeded the expectations of fans and critics. Developed by Bloober Team, a horror studio that had previously worked on a moderately impressive lineup of games like Blair Witch, The Medium, and the Layers of Fear series, the ground-up remake of the beloved PS2 classic had many fans skeptical. However, the game received an enormous amount of praise from fans and critics alike, and is even considered one of 2024’s very best games.

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Following up around a year later, Silent Hill F came out this past September from developer NeoBards Entertainment. The all-new entry took players to 1960s Japan and involved a combat system that focused entirely on melee. While Silent Hill F landed in the mid-80s on Metacritic right underneath Silent Hill 2‘s scores, many Silent Hill fans still hold the remake in slightly higher regard.

silent hill f crosses the 2 million milestone

screenshot: Konami

In a post by Konami, the publisher shared news that Silent Hill fans will surely be happy to hear. The remake of Silent Hill 2 has just crossed 6 million copies sold, and last year’s Silent Hill F is a couple million behind it, having reached the 2 million mark. Each of these games’ first million copies were sold within days of their respective initial releases.

The Silent Hill 2 remake has been out longer than Silent Hill F, but it got a big boost when it finally arrived on Xbox this past November. Seeing that Silent Hill F is already out on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, it doesn’t seem likely that it, too, will reach 6 million sales in the same amount of time. The Silent Hill 2 name has a lot of nostalgia attached to it, which was likely a major sales driver. Silent Hill F, on the other hand, doesn’t have that factor working for it, and despite it being hailed as an incredible horror experience, it’s hard to see it reaching Silent Hill 2‘s sales highs. Nevertheless, 2 million copies is still a major deal for any horror game.

screenshot: konami

These Silent Hill sales milestones indicate that the series is in really good shape and that its future is as bright as ever. Compared to the rival Resident Evil franchise, which has been enjoying an unbelievable run of critically acclaimed and highly successful video game releases since 2019, Konami’s survival horror series is doing almost just as well. The Silent Hill 2 remake now sits just 1 million copies behind the sales of this year’s Resident Evil Requiem, which has achieved 7 million copies sold since its late February release. At the moment, Resident Evil is certainly more successful, both in terms of total sales and how quickly its new games are hitting big milestones, but this new report from Konami proves that Silent Hill is no slouch.

Judging by these Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill F sales figures, it seems that, at least for now, future Silent Hill remakes might sell better than all-new entries. Thankfully, Bloober Team has confirmed that it’s begun working on a Silent Hill 2-style remake of the original 1999 Silent Hill, which has fans super excited. Konami also has Silent Hill: Townfall coming at some point this year, and like Silent Hill 2 remake, it seems to be skipping Xbox players initially. It’ll be interesting to see how Townfall stacks up next to Silent Hill 2 and Silent Hill F as a first-person horror experience from a smaller developer.

Silent Hill 2 and Silent Hill F are available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.