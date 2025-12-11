A Snickerdoodle Cookie With Sugar, Spice, and a High That’s Extra Nice

I’ve got a Christmas present for you all: the Kush Queen Snickerdoodle Rosin Cookie. This cinnaminy, sugary, hempy cookie is loaded with Delta-9 THC and delivers a hazy high that’s perfect for the holiday season.

Between the exceptionally mouthwatering flavor and the strong high that will have you happy as an elf, this cookie is like a Christmas miracle. It’s not for the weak THC tolerance folks. But for the heavy cannabis users who want to get more blitzed than Blitzen for the seasonal festivities, it’s a dank dessert.

Lift Level: How Strong Is This?

The Kush Queen Snickerdoodle Rosin Cookie is, well, a snickerdoodle cookie. Obviously. But it’s *special*, like those brownies your fun aunt was always talking about. Each cookie contains a whopping 49-50mg Delta-9 THC, plus a few milligrams of CBD to keep you chill this Christmas.

For people who love serious edibles, this is a merry option, as one cookie will have you higher than Santa’s reindeer in less than an hour. The small-batch cookies are made with natural ingredients and premium rosin extract, so you’re not getting any harsh synthetics or other icky stuff.

I would not recommend these for beginners. If you’re new to THC and are still dying to try these, just start with a bite. And I mean literally ONE bite, or you might get uncomfortably high. For moderate users who are ready for a sky-high experience, half of one cookie should be enough for you. Of course, when I tried these, I ate a whole cookie to get the full experience. Don’t do that unless you’re super confident in your THC tolerance.

High Times: How Will it Make You Feel?

The snickerdoodle cookies deliver a soft and classic edible high. The fat dose of Delta-9 THC and a tiny bit of CBD create a soothing sensation, settling you into a thick haze of holly jolly happiness. I don’t recommend taking this before tackling responsibilities. Even doing the dishes may be out of reach for you.

These babies are for “Harry Potter” marathons, Battleship tournaments, and naptime. You’ll be cheerful, with rosy cheeks and all that jazz. I did get a serious bout of edibles every time I ate one of these, which is a vicious cycle because the cookies are so yummy you just want to munch on them, which only gives you more munchies. You get the picture. Make sure you have other milk and cookies around to keep you satisfied.

While the high was a classic feel for baked edibles like this, the come-down was not as sleepy as usual. Usually, after enjoying the high from a strong baked edible like this, I’m passed out. These offered a softer come-down, like a gentle wave setting you down on shore. It typically feels more like a shipwreck that sends you to sleep.

From decorating the tree to Christmas movie nights and conversation fueled by eggnog, these cookies create a wonderful high for laidback holiday activities. You get to ride the haze and be in a festive mood.

Munch Factor: How Does it Taste?

SO GOOD. I’ll start off by saying that these definitely have a hempy aftertaste. With 50mg of genuine THCa rosin, that grassy undertone is 100% expected. I’d be suspicious if the cookie didn’t have any sort of hemp flavor.

However, the subtle grassy taste almost complements the warm snickerdoodle flavor. It adds a bit of depth to the already rich cookie. The cinnamon sugar flavor is undeniable and supported by a buttery, cozy taste. Dare I say it’s the best THC cookie I’ve ever had? Yeah, I think I’ll say that, but I’m also a sucker for snickerdoodle.

The sweet cinnamon aroma will hit from the moment you open the bag. These have that comforting balance of spice and sugar that all holiday cookies need. The texture is just right — crumbly but still moist. They won’t disintegrate in your hand, but have a bit of crunch. The buttery cookie melts in your mouth, similar to a shortbread.

And it’s all wrapped up in a beautiful presentation, with teeny red and green sprinkles on top to drive home the holiday spirit. These snickerdoodles would be Santa-approved for sure.

Shelf Appeal: What’s the Vibe?

Kush Queen went full Christmas on these, with the colorful sprinkles and package that features a cartoon image of Santa Claus delivering presents. The holographic packaging adds a chic flair to the cookie’s aesthetic, reminding you that Kush Queen is a modern hemp brand that’s still cool™.

They found that sweet spot where the packaging is unique and eye-catching, but still understated and elegant. It’s the kind of thing I’d want a closer look at if I saw it on a dispensary shelf. I kind of wish they made Santa look high on the package, but that’s neither here nor there.

Bud for Your Buck: What’s the Price?

One of these cookies will cost you $12, or you can buy three for $32.40, which brings the price down to $10.80 per cookie. While you can find cheaper THC cookies on the market, there are few with 50mg of THC. Considering many 10-20mg cookies are around $10, the Kush Queen Snickerdoodle Cookie is a steal.

For me, this is a fun holiday treat for yourself or a tasty gift for your stoner friend. I wouldn’t exclusively get high on these because 1. It’s not a budget-friendly root and 2. I’d be eating too many cookies. But why not get a few cookies to make the holidays special?

Canna-Conclusion

Stick a few of these under the tree this year, and you’ll be more beloved than Santa. The Kush Queen Snickerdoodle Rosin Cookie is wildly delicious and cozy, making it the ideal companion while sitting by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa.

Leave a little something magical out for Santa this year, along with his warm glass of milk. It’ll make his sleigh ride a little higher, and your Christmas a little brighter.

