‘Labyrinth of the Demon King’ Doesn’t Care if You Live or Die, Only That You Suffer (Review)

Some games don’t hold your hand; in fact, they barely acknowledge your presence. It’s a common feeling I have with those early, retro frightfests of the late ’90s and early 2000s. A feeling of helplessness, where every step is a gamble and every encounter a potential death sentence. An unforgiving world that couldn’t care less about your existence, because you’re not welcome in the first place. Labyrinth of the Demon King is one of those survival horrors that feels stripped down to its rawest form. It’s oppressive, deliberate, and all the more compelling because of it.

A revenge story trapped inside a nightmare

In a world spiraling into chaos, a Feudal Japanese society is crumbling under the weight of war, famine, and disease. Where survival is never guaranteed and comfort is a distant memory. Demons roam the earth, and as an Ashigaru, you serve under Lord Takeda Nobumitsu in an effort to rid the world of its impending doom.

Screenshot: Top Hat Studios, Inc

At least, you did, before Nobumitsu mistakenly led his army into a trap by the Demon King himself. The entire army falls – all but yourself, after Lord Nobumitsu sacrifices himself to aid in your survival. You’re unsure why you’re meant to survive, but your predicament entails a new purpose. Enter the Labyrinth of the Demon King, find him, and avenge your fallen Lord.

‘Labyrinth of the Demon King’ has a crusty aesthetic with a unique shine

There’s something about those early, PS1-era visuals and their effectiveness in instilling fear through ambiguity. Labyrinth of the Demon King leans into a grainy, lo-fi style both with its artificial dithering effects and its creepy, low-res textures. Even its technical presentation is reminiscent of the old days, with clunky, archaic menus and minimal UI elements. You can pause the game to open a map, provided you collect one first, but it’s only as good as displaying the current room or hallway you’re standing in. There’s no compass, no minimap, and certainly no waypoints.

Yet, this lack of modern tools only helps achieve the feeling of suffocation that Labyrinth of the Demon King is trying to evoke. You’re lost, hopeless, and desperate for any semblance of reprieve — but you’ll rarely find it. You’re wrapped in a lingering dread, and sometimes your best bet is to claw your way forward, wheezing as the collar pulls tightly around your neck. Sometimes you’ll hit a dead end, but as you grow familiar with the maze, you’ll identify pockets of safety to catch your breath.

Screenshot: Top Hat Studios, Inc

Survival horror works best with the right pacing, which means sprinkling in moments of calm in between the frantic highs. Where Labyrinth of the Demon King shines, though, is in its ability to make you question just how safe you truly are.

spooky, Scary samurai

Labyrinth of the Demon King has many of the tenets of classic survival horror, in fact. Resources are rare, save points are even rarer, and combat is slow and often against your best interests. You’ll come across an assortment of melee weapons; swords, axes, and hammers all have distinct attributes to best the Labyrinth’s creepy crawlies. You can dish out a mixture of light and heavy attacks to whittle down your opponent’s health, but you’ll need to maintain your stamina bar or else risk exhaustion. You can parry most enemy attacks, opening them up for a counterattack. Others, like a kick to the guts, must be dodged.

In between fighting for your life, much of your time in the Labyrinth will consist of solving its cryptic puzzles. If you’re familiar with early Silent Hill or Resident Evil, you’ll be right at home here. Branching paths that lead to even more paths. Altars with conveniently-shaped holes matching key items in your inventory. Ambiguous messages from former inhabitants that provide just enough breadcrumbs to lead you toward a basket. Backtracking – a lot of backtracking. You know the drill.

Screenshot: Top Hat Studios, Inc

Along your journey, you’ll run into curious characters who often test your trust. And, who you decide to befriend may or may not affect your path forward. There’s a strange, cat-like creature, for instance, who sells valuable consumables while also skinning dead residents for their signature ramen recipe. You’ll find a blacksmith of sorts who can help upgrade your armor and weapons, but only after releasing them from a pantry full of questionable piles of goop.

‘Labyrinth of the Demon King’ is survival Horror’s greatest hits

Screenshot: Top Hat Studios, Inc

Labyrinth of the Demon King is a game that speaks to all of my senses. Its visuals harken to an era of video game horror that I still find truly terrifying. Its ambient soundtrack is chilling, like a constant presence that violates your personal space. And its mechanical nuances, seemingly cumbersome by design, have a tinge of modernity while still feeling mostly vintage. I love horror video games, but not many can evoke dread like this one, compelling me to look over my shoulder both in-game and out.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Labyrinth of the Demon King will release on May 13, 2025, on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4/5. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.