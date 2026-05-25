Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight DLC Details Leak

A new leak provides a long list of new characters that may be included in the upcoming Mayhem DLC pack when it arrives for Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

Leak: Lego Batman Mayhem DLC Character Details

Screenshot: TT Games

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight officially released a few days ago on May 22 and the return to LEGO DC seems to already be a very successful one. The title currently holds an 84 on Metacritic and 8.9 User Score.

Videos by VICE

Although most players are probably still working through the main campaign and the many side missions available, some fans may already be thinking about the upcoming DLC packs. With that in mind, one fairly reliable datamining account suggests it already has found some information about upcoming NPC characters that will be added in the Mayhem Collection in September.

The leak comes from the XOX_LEAK account on Twitter/X and, although this account has been somewhat reliable in the past, readers should definitely take the information with a grain of salt.

According to the leak, Lego Batman Mayhem DLC will include the following Task Force X goons:

Task Force X goons:

Bronze Tiger

Captain Boomerang

Deadshot

Deathstroke

Javelin

Katana

Killer Croc

King Shark

Lester (The Electrocutioner?)

Mongal

Polka Dot Man

Rick Flag

A.R.G.U.S

Cops

The leak does not go into detail about how these characters will be used in the game. So far, it’s unclear if they’ll be new enemies and allies in the new Story Mission, part of the Mayhem Mode, or some combination of both.

The Mayhem Collection DLC is currently scheduled to release in September 2026. So far, the actual confirmed details about the upcoming DLC are:

New Mayhem Mode featuring The Joker and Harley Quinn as playable characters with their own abilities, gadgets, and takedowns

featuring The Joker and Harley Quinn as playable characters with their own abilities, gadgets, and takedowns New Story Mission with The Joker and Harley Quinn breaking out of Arkham Asylum and causing chaos on the streets of Gotham City

with The Joker and Harley Quinn breaking out of Arkham Asylum and causing chaos on the streets of Gotham City Sinister Pack – Seven (7) new suits (one [1] per original playable character), five new (5) Batcave props, and one (1) new Batmobile for the main game open-world Gotham City

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight news and updates.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). The Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will launch later in 2026 and can be Wishlisted now.