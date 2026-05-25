Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Has an Annoying Co-Op Problem

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is already getting stellar reviews, but the game has one annoying quirk to its co-op mode that is perplexing many fans.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Co-op Quirk

Screenshot: Warner Bros. Games

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has a very fun couch co-op mode that allows gamers to team up in a duo and travel around Gotham City together for both Story Missions and free roam throughout the massive map.

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Unfortunately, many players have realized that one limitation to the co-op mode is that one player always has to be Batman. This means that duos can’t just each pick their favorite characters (like a Nightwing and Catwoman team-up, for example) and explore. One player absolutely has to have Batman selected and they will not have the option to switch to other playable characters.

This limitation makes sense in Story Missions, but it seems very strange and limiting for free play and after the game has been completed. There are a handful of beloved secondary characters from the Batman universe on the roster and it would be very cool if both players in a co-op group could select specifically who they want to play as. For players who are coming to the game from the LEGO take on Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, this is a jarring change to how Free Play co-op usually works.

There have been no announcements from the developers about plans to change this limitation, but it will be very interesting to see if there is enough fan demand to bring it to their attention and warrant a response.

The game is still less than one week old, so there’s a chance that future patches and updates could potentially change this limitation. That said, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is not a live service game, so fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up too high for frequent patches or updates that would make significant changes to the fundamentals of the game.

For now, players using co-op are just going to have to take turns deciding who will be Batman and who gets free choice of the other six playable characters in the game’s free roam moments.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight news and updates.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). The Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game will launch later in 2026 and can be Wishlisted now.