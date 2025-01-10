Not Solely for Windows: Lenovo’s New Handheld SteamOS Console Is Steamy Hot

It was only one device half-generation ago in 2023 with the Lenovo Go that the PC powerhouse took its first swing at the gaming handheld space. The Lenovo Go S isn’t a complete generational leap, but rather an incremental half-step that adds the choice of the much-loved SteamOS operating system.

In bringing SteamOS to a non-Valve device, it becomes an intriguing choice for those who don’t want to buy a Steam Deck. There’s a Lenovo Go 2 on the way, although we don’t have a launch date more specific than 2025, which, yeah. There’s a lot of 2025 left. Check out the details of the Go S with SteamOS in the meantime, though, which you can definitely buy this spring.

lenovo go s – credit lenovo

freshly steamed

Until now, if you wanted SteamOS you had to buy a Valve device, since Valve is the creator of SteamOS.

The Go S with SteamOS carries over nearly all the physical features of the Go S with Windows 11. The 1.61-pound device comes with appropriately modern Wi-Fi 6e support and two USB4 ports, plus a microSD card reader. The 8-inch, 16:10 touchscreen display with 1920 x 1020 resolution and a 122Hz refresh rate is identical to both the Windows 11 and SteamOS devices, too.

It also saves game progress and profiles to the cloud, so players can seamlessly pick up their progress on either the Go S or their computer, swapping between them without having to manually transfer save files. Remote Play also lets players stream games from a PC to the device.

Of course it wouldn’t be much of a SteamOS if it didn’t also come with full access to the Steam Store and access to your full Steam Library.

2 Close 2 the 2nd gen?

Lenovo also took some of the shine off its own announcement of the Go S’ SteamOS by unveiling the prototype of its second-generation Go 2. The Lenovo Go 2 gains slightly faster RAM. Both have 32GB of DDR5X memory, but the first generation’s 6400Mhz is swapped for 7500Mhz. Although the screen resolution stays the same, it grows slightly to 8.8 inches, increases its refresh rate from 120Hz to 144Hz, and gains an OLED screen in place of the Go’s and Go S’ LCD. The Go 2 gains the expected AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor to replace the Go’s Z1 Extreme.

Lenovo go s – credit lenovo

Guess what, though? There’s no SteamOS version of the Go 2 on deck. It’s only set for Windows 11. Bummer. Big bummer. We were hoping that the announcement of SteamOS for the Go 2 meant a commitment to Valve’s operating system going forward, rather than a one-off walk-on appearance. Perhaps if y’all make enough noise, Lenovo will make it happen. Big corporations tend to like it when people beg to give them money.

Can’t wait for the Go S with SteamOS in the meantime, though? Don’t have to for long. While the product page at Lenovo says “coming soon,” word from Lenovo is that the version with SteamOS will be available in May for $500. Maybe they should update it to say “coming real soon.”