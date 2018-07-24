A Very Leo Playlist for Those Who Love Being Horny and Glamorous

Leo season kicks off on July 22 and lasts until August 23—peak horny season! As we languish in the summer sun, we tend to find that romance and sex come more easily during this flirtatious time of year.

Leos are ruled by the Sun—which is why they love to be the center of the universe. Like a lion’s mane (and a Leo’s beautiful hair), those born under this sign are untamable and wild. The brightest star in the Leo constellation is Regulus—the heart of the lion—and when it’s highlighted in someone’s birth chart, it can bring fame, royalty, and courage.

According to Broadly staff astrologer Annabel Gat, “the season of Leo correlates metaphorically with late childhood, an exciting and playful time where one can explore and show off their talents without the burden of labor, the complications of relationships, or the expectations of society at large.” So it makes sense that like children, Leos are confident and often feel indestructible.

To celebrate Leos everywhere and ring in their season with fun and glamour, we’ve compiled a playlist featuring Leo musicians’ greatest hits. What makes a true Leo song, according to Gat, is that it’s a certified banger. Typically, Leo songs are characterized as a karaoke go-to, a summer hit, or any song that popularizes a dance.

This playlist not only consists of each Leo musician’s best or most recognizable song, but also spans a wide range of genres. Though each Leo has their own distinct style, it’s undeniable that they wear it well—and we’re just lucky to bask in their radiance.

So sit back, press play, and allow this sonic journey to make you feel like the star you are:

1. Kate Bush: “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

This is a perfect song that recently experienced a rebirth thanks to the hit FX show “Pose.”

2. Madonna: “Into the Groove”

3. Whitney Houston: “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)”

4. Mick Jagger: “Beast of Burden”

5. Slash: “Paradise City”

6. Charli XCX: “I Love It”

I know that this is technically an Icona Pop song featuring Charlie XCX, but it’s still an extremely Leo summer song. Sorry!

7. Dua Lipa: “New Rules”

8. Shawn Mendes: “Treat You Better”

I must confess, during my research, I pondered, “Who is Shawn Mendes?” I am still unsure, but the youths love him, and he really sells it in this song. Classic Leo ego to think he knows what a woman needs better than she does.

9. Lauv: “I Like Me Better”

I also didn’t know who Lauv is, but he sounds just like Shawn Mendes! Love that for Leos.

10. Demi Lovato: “Cool for the Summer”

11. Madonna: “Material Girl”

Yes, the ultimate Leo gets to be on the playlist twice.

12. Geri Halliwell: “Wannabe”

13. Jennifer Lopez: “Ain’t It Funny – Murder Remix feat. Ja Rule and Cadillac Tah”

The rest of J.Lo’s songs are so fake humble that I have a hard time believing she’s a Leo—show me the rest of her birth chart! No Leo would ever emphasize being the girl next door (or on the block) or put that much effort into convincing people they’re “real!”

14. Soulja Boy: “Crank That (Soulja Boy)”

Hilariously, our staff astrologer told me songs that popularize a specific dance would likely be from Leos, not knowing that Soulja Boy himself was born under the sign! Do not be put off by the awkward adolescent memories evoked by this song—just bask in the nostalgia of a simpler time, and….crank that.

15. Lil B: “Vans”

A controversial choice, I know, but hear me out: When this 2006 hit from The Pack emerged, Lil B was just 17. What’s more Leo than being 17 and saying “see me in the club, bitch, I’m a grown man?”

16. Lil Pump: “Gucci Gang”

17. Lil Uzi Vert: “XO TOUR Llif3”

18. Adam Yauch: “Sabotage”

Is it just the bars I frequent, or do you also hear this song every time you do a karaoke night?

19. Fatboy Slim: “Weapon of Choice”

This song comes with a bonus: a video of Christopher Walken dancing!

20. Robert Plant: “Black Dog”

Though not the most recognizable Led Zeppelin song (“Immigrant” song has had a huge resurgence in action movies!), “Black Dog” contains the extremely Leo lyric “got a flamin’ heart can’t get my fill.”

21. Jerry Garcia: “Friend of the Devil”

22. Elliott Smith: “Needle in the Hay”

23. Kenny Rogers: “The Gambler”

This song is so popular that playing it should come with a disclaimer that if you do so in a bar, at least two people will sing along.