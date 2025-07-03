Have Mercy. The Brand-New 65″ LG C5 4K TV Is $1,000 Off for Prime Day.

Are my eyes deceiving me? Only a month after I went gaga over a deal on the 48″ LG C5 being $200 off, Amazon has knocked a full thousand bucks off the 65″ version. What? Why?

…Where, who, how? TVs like this don’t go on sale like this. Even for Prime Day, which is imminent and lasts for four days now, somehow (July 8-11), that’s a wild discount for a TV that has only been on sale for three months.

Videos by VICE

only three months old

It’s tough to remember that the LG C5 only just launched in March 2025. In its short time on the market, we’ve seen a trade war play havoc with the global markets, especially with electronics.

Seeing such a huge deal so soon after the launch of a major, prestige model for a major TV manufacturer is unusual in itself. Coupling that with market uncertainty over tariffs makes me wonder if I haven’t slipped and bumped my head, and that I’m actually lying on the living room floor and not typing this at all.

The 48″ version of the LG C5 is now on sale for $1,397. A month ago I’d lamented that that size—a perfect, happy medium in my opinion—wasn’t on sale. Now that it’s $300 off, I should be quite pleased. And really, it’s a good option for most people.

But come on. For only $300 more, you can get an extra 17 diagonal inches of screen real estate. The only excuse would be if your TV room is too small for such a big screen.

You get Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant built in, along with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and “AI” upscaling of lower-resolution streams to 4K resolution.

Sixty-five inches not enough for you? You TV animal. You can still get the $1,000-off deal on the 77″ LG C5 for $2,797. Or if you don’t mind a wee bit of a drop to a $900-off deal, the 83″ LG C5 for $4,497.