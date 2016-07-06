Life Is Hell but Puddle Splasher Is Here to Help with Their New Release ‘Separate States’



Photo by Ryan Jay

There’s something about record-breakingly hot days that make me want to hole up in my room, crank the air conditioner, and stare at the ceiling while listening to some mellow tunes. Puddle Splasher, the New Jersey duo of Andy Altadonna and Dante Fotino, make just that sort of music: jangly, lackadaisical rock with the disjointed pop instincts of Tigers Jaw or Piebald.

The point is, they’re good. Altadonna’s emotionless vocals coupled with the music’s poppy vibe brings out the banality of life. But in a good and cathartic way! In the way that makes you think that damn, life is short, so after you’re done staring at the ceiling maybe get up and finally do your laundry and call a friend to get some food.

“The recording process was bittersweet,” said Altadonna over email about their latest release, Separate States. “At the time there was a lot going on in each of our lives. I lost a friend to cancer and my grandmother was also diagnosed with cancer. Despite the obvious downsides of that, I was able to channel all of that emotion into the songs. Ultimately it was very cathartic experience for me.”

Life is brutal and cold and its only constant is how unfair it is to the people we love. Luckily we have music like this. Give this a listen, then pre-order it, then buy tickets to Puddle Splasher’s shows so they can keep on doing what they do best.

Upcoming Shows

July 06 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

July 07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Roboto Project

July 09 – Akron, OH @ It’s A Kling Thing

July 10 – Bloomington, IN @ The Void

July 11 – Chicago, IL @ Crown Liquors

July 12 – Champain, IL @ Institute for Creativity

July 13 – St Louis, MO @ Heavy Anchor

July 14 – Springfield, MO @ Harvest House

July 15 – Little Rock, AR @ TBA

July 17 – Nashville, TN @ The Black Cat

July 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Wonderroot

July 20 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Hut

July 21 – Roanoke, VA @ TBA

July 22 – Frederick, MD @ The Junk Drawer