Lil Uzi Vert Got a Ton of New Piercings and Fans Are Wondering How They Shower

Lil Uzi Vert has always had a very standout style among their peers, including some bold body jewelry and modifications. Now, the rapper has done it again, debuting what appears to be roughly a dozen new face piercings.

Uzi unveiled the new piercings in a video posted to social media. There are several new pieces of jewelry, including around Uzi’s mouth, nose, eyes, and forehead. The outlet also noted that it’s unclear if the piercings are real, as Uzi didn’t address them during the dancing clip.

The new piercings are somewhat of a surprise, but not quite as surprising as when Uzi had a whole-ass pink diamond implanted in their forehead back in 2021. The $24 million stone made countless headlines at the time, not the least of which were due to Uzi’s fans being worried about the health ramifications the rapper could potentially face from the piercing.

At the time, Simon Babaev, a spokesman from Eliantte & Co — Uzi’s jeweler — spoke with Rolling Stone and assured the outlet that the diamond piercing was “as safe as any other piercing.”

“As long as you maintain it well and have good upkeep, it’s perfectly fine,” Babaev added. “We made sure that prior to getting anything done that Uzi brought someone in to consult on everything.”

Interestingly, the concerns weren’t necessarily unwarranted, as evident by the fact that Uzi’s health insurance company nearly dropped them off over it.

“My insurance tried to cut me off,” Uzi explained on the Scuffed podcast. “They were like, ‘This kid’s trying to kill himself. My insurance looked at it like, ‘This kid just implanted this diamond in his head, and he’s gonna die.’ I really had to call the piercing person and show them low-key.”