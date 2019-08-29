Lindsay Lohan Makes Her Triumphant Return to Music With a Song Called ‘Xanax’

Lindsay Lohan is back doing what she is, well, just sort of okay at. The actress/singer/current Masked Singer Australia judge is about to drop a new single, and there are 30 seconds of it available to satisfy the thirst for new Lilo music you didn’t know you had.

Lohan teased new music on Instagram in a May 31 post, and a June 2 post showed her in the studio. On Wednesday, as reported by gossip site TooFab, Virgin Dubai Radio’s The Kris Fade Show debuted a short clip of Lohan’s latest track “Xanax.” Host Kris Fade said the song is about “anxiety and pressure and just taking care of yourself,” which seems like it’s fairly on brand for Lohan, who has openly talked about her ongoing quest to seek wellbeing, calmness, and control of her life.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ByJfyY5Bm_O/

The clip can be heard at the 2 min mark, and it’s actually pretty good. She coos “I try/ To stay away from you but you get me high / Only person in this town that I like / Guess I can take one more trip for the night” to a chilled out, slow-thumping beat—an aural encapsulation of taking a Xanax on a night out.

Lohan is no stranger to autobiographical club bangers. Her iconic 2004 slapper “Rumors,” off her debut album Speak Now, expounds on her struggles with the paparazzi and media that monitored her every move. “But I can tell that you’re watching me / And you’re probably gonna write what you didn’t see / Well I just need a little space to breathe / Can you please respect my privacy,” Lohan sings. In “Confessions of a Broken Heart (Daughter to Father),” from 2005’s A Little More Personal (RAW), her heartbreaking pop rock vocals speak to the abandonment she felt from her father, the often erratic, dubious, and press hungry Michael Lohan. She sings, “Leave me alone to pick up the pieces / A daddy to hold me, that’s what I needed.” Her last single, 2008’s dance jam “Bossy,” acknowledges she’s “just a little bossy.” It also served as the theme song for her short-lived MTV reality series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, which followed the staff of her Mykonos day club.

The full version of “Xanax” is expected to drop soon. Now that MTV has canceled the short-lived show, she has the time to bring the bangers back to the club once more. And everyone in the VIP bottle service lounge will reap the benefits.

Alex Zaragoza is the senior culture writer at VICE, and believes “Rumors” is the greatest song ever recorded, after Paris Hilton’s “Stars are Blind.” Follow her on Twitter.