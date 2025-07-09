‘Little Corners’ Feels Like Ye Olde ‘Sticky Business’, and This Chill Little Game Has Caught My Attention

Not every game needs to be a 100-hour-long epic to get my attention. Sometimes, the smallest experiences are the ones that I’ll remember for the longest time. Little Corners is the perfect example of that. It’s a game all about creating your own unique space using stickers. A game that players can hop in and out of, with near-infinite customization. With a demo recently being released on itch.io, I decided that the time was right to jump in. Roughly 15 minutes later, I had an adorable little room and a hankering to delete it all and try decorating it differently. I already know my wife is going to go absolute HAM when Little Corners finally releases, and I may have to join her.

Screenshot: Meteor Pixel/Secret Sauce

You Can Throw Together a Room in ‘Little Corners’ in 30 Seconds or 30 Minutes. Perfect for a Quick Break.

For a demo, I was shocked to see how much variety there was in Little Corners. I was given a tiny room and free rein to do whatever I would like in it. Of course, the biggest sticker was the one that grabbed my attention first. The fireplace. I threw that down and started building around it. At my own admission, I didn’t see that there was a total of six different sheets, filled to the brim with numerous different types of stickers. So, I sat there, trying to plan my next steps. Trying to find where I would like the shelves to go, and what I’d like to put inside them. I sat thinking, but also acting quickly, with no timer or objectives to drag me down. It was just up to me and my creative muscles to make the ultimate room in Little Corners.

Let me tell you. It’s surprisingly cathartic getting to put something like this together. The lo-fi beats that bumped in the background as I threw this room together, the cutesy art style, and the variety of objects. I was completely shocked by how quickly Little Corners drew me in. Now and again, it’s nice to pump the brakes a little bit. Not every game needs to be a massive adventure to suck a player in and grab their attention. Little Corners is the perfect example of that. It’s a game I could spend 10 minutes with, or 10 hours. The first time Katie sits down with this, she’s going to embarrass me with the room she creates, but it’ll be fun to compare and contrast. But for now? I’m going back in and making a new alchemy corner.