A New WWE Women’s World Champion Was Crowned at WrestleMania 42

A new Women’s World Champion was crowned on night one of WrestleMania 42.

Stephanie Vaquer—the reigning champion—has held the title since WWE Wrestlepalooza in September, where she defeated IYO SKY. She’s defended it on a handful of occasions, including against Nikki Bella and Raquel Rodriguez. Tonight, she’s up against another Judgment Day member: Liv Morgan. Morgan won the women’s Royal Rumble in January, securing her a title match against either Vaquer or Women’s Champion Jade Cargill. Their rivalry has become personal over the last few months with Vaquer slapping Dominik Mysterio, and her title defense against Rodriguez.

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Their feud took a turn on WWE Raw this week when they inadvertently knocked down Cathy Kelley. Morgan also walked into the match pretty banged up from Vaquer’s attacks, sporting a giant bump on her head.

“I’m doing so much better than I’m looking. Thank you for asking,” Morgan told ESPN’s First Take this week. “I think that people who accuse Wrestling of being fake are ill-informed. You cannot fake this bruising. You cannot fake this swelling. But I’m doing well, and Stephanie Vaquer is so lucky that I’m still pretty.”

Liv Morgan Becomes Three-Time Women’s World Champion

Vaquer dominated the early moments of the match, but interference from Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez shifted the momentum. While Perez distracted the referee, Rodriguez bounced Vaquer’s head off the ropes. Morgan hurried to hit her finisher, Oblivion, but Vaquer, perhaps on instinct, kicked out. Later on in the match, Morgan hits the Oblivion for a second time, and this time she gets the pin. Dominik Mysterio presents her with the title, and they celebrate the win in true LivDom fashion.

Morgan is now a three-time Women’s World Champion, having held it throughout 2024. She dropped the title last January to Rhea Ripley. Since her injury last summer, she’s been fighting her way back to the gold.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WrestleMania 42.