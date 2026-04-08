Long-Awaited 2026 Sequel Game Is Releasing Earlier Than Expected

The next few months are already packed with big new game releases, but the exciting new sequel to a beloved 2019 detective game is still looking for some elbow room in a crowded early summer window.

The Sinking City 2 is aiming to release before the end of june

screenshot: Frogwares

Sequel to 2019’s gloomy cosmic horror detective game The Sinking City, The Sinking City 2 was originally announced just over two years ago, in March 2024. Although the game was initially looking to come out late last year, it saw a small delay into the first half of 2026. After a drawn-out dispute with the first game’s publisher, Nacon, developer Frogwares is publishing the sequel independently, with the help of its fans via Kickstarter.

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Frogwares has been very active on social media over the past six months since The Sinking City 2‘s delay, frequently showing off small clips of gameplay and doling out new info about the much anticipated sequel. However, with the first half of 2026 already slipping away without an official release date from Frogwares, its readjusted release window seemed to have been closing fast before this most recent word from the studio.

The first half of 2026 is almost over, and it’s packed with new games

We don't have a specific date to share yet, but we're aiming for H1 2026 💚 Stay tuned for more announcements! — The Sinking City 2 (@thesinkingcity) April 7, 2026

In response to a fan on X who was curious about learning more about a release date for the sequel, the official Sinking City 2 account stated that it’s still aiming for a release in the first half of 2026, and that fans should “stay tuned for more.” As the fan correctly pointed out under The Sinking City 2‘s response, there are only two months left before the second half of 2026 begins, and a release later on in April seems almost certainly out of the question.

Typically, games of The Sinking City 2‘s size lock in release dates that are bit further out than two months. Making Frogwares’ situation even more challenging, there are already a lot of other big new games set to release in May and June that could make choosing a landing spot difficult. Xbox’s Forza Horizon 6, IO Interactive’s 007 First Light, and LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight are set to make major waves in mid-late May. June is a bit lighter, with the biggest names on the calendar being Gothic 1 Remake, a remaster of Dead or Alive 6, and the arrival of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Xbox and Nintendo Switch. It would be a cleaner window for The Sinking City 2‘s release; perhaps a Summer Game Fest shadow drop could also be in Frogwares’ playbook.

While June seems like the strongest possibility for The Sinking City 2 to finally stamp its release date, and the game does seem ready for prime time based on how much Frogwares has been showing it off on social media, it’s still easy to see the game getting pushed a bit further into the late summer or even the fall season. Thankfully, two months is a short wait to find out whether or not The Sinking City 2 really is about to make an imminent splash.