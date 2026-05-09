Long-Distance Relationships Are More Expensive Than You Think (Here’s How Much)

Long-distance relationships have always been sold as a test of love. What they don’t tell you is that they’re also a test of your bank account.

New data from a Talker Research survey of 761 Americans, commissioned by Mayflower, puts an actual number on what it costs to keep a long-distance relationship alive: nearly $7,000 in combined travel over the course of the relationship. Three-quarters of long-distance couples (74 percent) say that number directly influenced their decision to finally move in together. Researchers are calling it the Long-Distance Tipping Point.

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To be clear, love still tops the list of reasons couples are combining households (68 percent). But right behind it, in a very telling order, are wanting to test out cohabitation before marriage (36 percent), lowering the cost of living (31 percent), and travel costs becoming prohibitive (25 percent). Romance with a side of financial pragmatism. Very 2026.

Long-Distance Makes Couples Move in Together Faster

What makes the numbers sting a little more is the context. Long-distance couples are averaging about three months between visits. Three months. One respondent described the greatest difficulties of their long-distance relationship as “high travel costs, missing physical proximity, and feeling disconnected from daily life.” Basically, it’s a freaking grind.

Despite all of that, the average couple waits until about 10 months into dating to even bring up moving in together. Long-distance couples are moving faster, with 56 percent planning to cohabitate within the next year versus 41 percent of couples who already live near each other. When it does happen, most (60 percent) handle the decision like adults—talking through the pros and cons of who moves where. A diplomatic 49 percent say it was always obvious which partner should be the one to relocate. And then there’s the 6 percent who just flipped a coin. Honestly, respect.

When it’s all said and done, moving is its own whole thing. One in three Americans (32 percent) admits to having experienced a “moving mental breakdown” during a previous move. Gen Z leads that particular statistic at 39 percent, surprise, surprise. The good news is that 85 percent of people feel excited about moving in with their partner, and 63 percent feel hopeful. Anxiety and optimism, coexisting peacefully—a pretty accurate description of most serious relationships.