‘Loud Looking’ for Love Could Help You Find a Better Partner

When creating a profile or chatting with a new match on a dating app, you might shy away from using any sort of strong language. Many people avoid listing their actual life goals, such as getting married and having kids or even remaining a lifelong bachelor/bachelorette. But a new dating trend called “loud looking” encourages you to do just that.

Loud looking basically entails being completely open and transparent about your intentions in the dating world. Whether you’re searching for some casual hookups or wanting to find your future spouse and parent for your future children, being upfront about these desires can save you and the other person a ton of time.

“Loud looking is a mindset that’s all about unapologetically embracing transparency, self-expression, and mutual respect,” Devyn Simone, Tinder’s resident relationship expert, told Bustle.

“Let’s get loud,” Tinder proclaimed in its “Year in Swipe” report. “Whether it’s a ‘Man in Finance’ or ‘Gamer Girlfriend,’ singles are ditching the vague and getting vocal about their needs and desires, confidently and unapologetically.”

Being loud and proud about your wants, needs, and desires with dates will more quickly align you with the right prospective partners. Rather than wasting time getting to know someone who has completely different interests or future goals than you, you’ll be focusing your valuable energy on those who might actually fulfill your needs.

“Loud looking stands out from other dating styles because it’s about being intentional—not just about what you want, but also about who you’re looking for and ensuring your intentions align,” Simone told Bustle. “Instead of just going with the flow, loud lookers are clear about their goals, whether it’s a long-term partner or a spring fling, and making sure the other person shares those goals.”