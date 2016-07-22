Maceo Plex Aims to Play Most DJ Sets Ever Performed Within 24 Hours

Hot on the heels of Nigerian DJ Obi shattering the world record for longest DJ set with a grueling 10-day marathon, Miami’s own Eric Estornel, aka Maceo Plex, is looking to create a record of his own.

Read more: Seven Times DJs Broke Guinness World Records



Videos by VICE

Under the banner of his ongoing Ibiza residency, Mosaic by Maceo, the Ellum label head has announced his forthcoming attempt to play the most DJ sets within a 24-hour period. On Tuesday, July 26, Estornel will perform ten sets at ten spots across the island, with each set a different genre from the last. On Facebook, he writes the reasoning behind this game-plan is to “capture the essence of Ibiza musically and visually” while also showcasing Mosaic’s M.O.: “Different kinds of music that fit into one idea of journey or piece of art.”

Fans who will be in Ibiza on the day of the feat are encouraged to send the Mosaic by Maceo Facebook page a private message to enter to win one of five spots to tag along with the crew.

Only in its debut season, Mosaic by Maceo perked ears upon its announcement earlier this year. Inspired by UK producer Steve O’Sullivan, whose Mosaic label is the residency’s namesake, Estornel publicized an emphasis on booking artists who aren’t your everyday Ibiza fare. The summer program at Pacha includes DJ sets from Barnt, Conforce, and Matrixxman; label showcases from Live At Robert Johnson and Permanent Vacation; and live performances from Gold Panda, Kiasmos, and Fatima Yamaha.