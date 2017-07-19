Mackerel Niçoise Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon white balsamic

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 shallot, diced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2-3 new potatoes

2 ounces|50 grams green beans, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

1 large egg

1 mackerel, cleaned and filleted

3 or 4 gem lettuce leaves

5 cherry tomatoes, quartered

6 black olives

Directions

In a small jar, add the olive oil, balsamic, and mustard and shake well. Add in the shallots, salt, and pepper and stir. Cover the potatoes with water in a small pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain, then cool slightly and cut in half. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the green beans and cook until tender and bright, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain, then run under cold water to cool completely. Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Add the egg and cook for 5 minutes, then place in an ice bath or run under cold water to cool. Peel the egg, then cut in half. Light a grill. Season the fish on both sides with salt and pepper. Grill the fish, skin-side down, until crispy, 8 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and, using a sharp AF knife, slice the fish into bite-sized pieces. To serve, arrange the lettuce leaves on a plate along with the potatoes, green beans, egg slices, tomatoes, and olives. Top with the fish, drizzle with the dressing, and serve immediately.

