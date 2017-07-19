Mackerel Niçoise Salad Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon white balsamic
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 shallot, diced
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2-3 new potatoes
2 ounces|50 grams green beans, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
1 large egg
1 mackerel, cleaned and filleted
3 or 4 gem lettuce leaves
5 cherry tomatoes, quartered
6 black olives
Videos by VICE
Directions
- In a small jar, add the olive oil, balsamic, and mustard and shake well. Add in the shallots, salt, and pepper and stir.
- Cover the potatoes with water in a small pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain, then cool slightly and cut in half.
- Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the green beans and cook until tender and bright, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain, then run under cold water to cool completely.
- Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Add the egg and cook for 5 minutes, then place in an ice bath or run under cold water to cool. Peel the egg, then cut in half.
- Light a grill. Season the fish on both sides with salt and pepper. Grill the fish, skin-side down, until crispy, 8 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and, using a sharp AF knife, slice the fish into bite-sized pieces.
- To serve, arrange the lettuce leaves on a plate along with the potatoes, green beans, egg slices, tomatoes, and olives. Top with the fish, drizzle with the dressing, and serve immediately.
From Workaholics: Niçoise Salad Is Made For Hot Summer Evenings
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.