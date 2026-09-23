Magic: The Gathering Tramplesaurus Rex – Full Commander Decklist

Magic: The Gathering players are getting a ton of new Commander deck options in early October, including a Trample-centric mono-green build.

Full Foundations Commander Tramplesaurus Rex Decklist Revealed

Magic’s 100-card Commander format is an incredibly popular social way to play the game with more than two players. As the format continues to grow in popularity, Wizards of the Coast has been releasing more pre-constructed decks to help players dive into the scene.

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The upcoming line of Foundations Commander decks offer an affordable way for players to check out Commander with decks that feature fairly straightforward mechanics and strategies. That said, the decks do still include some powerful cards that some collectors will be excited to see.

Here is the full Foundations Commander Tramplesaurus Rex decklist:

Creature

1 Ghalta, Primal Hunger

1 Arasta of the Endless Web

1 Beast Whisperer

1 Birds of Paradise

1 Carnage Tyrant

1 Curious Altisaur

1 Dungrove Elder

1 Elder Gargaroth

1 Gigantosaurus

1 Hulking Raptor

1 Loot, Exuberant Explorer

1 Managorger Hydra

1 Pugnacious Hammerskull

1 Regal Imperiosaur

1 Rhonas the Indomitable

1 Ripjaw Raptor

1 Scavenging Ooze

1 Scrapshooter

1 Steel Leaf Champion

1 Surrak and Goreclaw

1 Surrak, the Hunt Caller

1 Verdant Sun’s Avatar

1 Whiptongue Hydra

1 Yeva, Nature’s Herald

1 Challenger Troll

1 Clifftop Lookout

1 Elvish Mystic

1 Fyndhorn Elves

1 Garruk’s Packleader

1 Goreclaw, Terror of Qal Sisma

1 Ilysian Caryatid

1 Llanowar Elves

1 Llanowar Tribe

1 Paradise Druid

1 Rishkar, Peema Renegade

1 Terrian, World Tyrant

1 Thrashing Brontodon

1 Whisperer of the Wilds

Enchantment

1 Thickest in the Thicket

1 Unnatural Growth

1 Colossal Majesty

1 Elemental Bond

1 Garruk’s Uprising

1 Kenrith’s Transformation

Artifact

1 Tangleweave Armor

1 Commander’s Sphere

1 Rhonas’s Monument

1 Sol Ring

1 Swiftfoot Boots

Instant

1 Arachnogenesis

1 Beast Within

1 Bite Down

1 Collective Resistance

1 Ram Through

1 Tamiyo’s Safekeeping

Sorcery

1 Ezuri’s Predation

1 Overwhelming Stampede

1 Rishkar’s Expertise

1 Shamanic Revelation

1 Harmonize

1 Monstrous Onslaught

Land

1 Bonders’ Enclave

1 Mosswort Bridge

1 Scavenger Grounds

1 War Room

1 Witch’s Clinic

1 Rogue’s Passage

1 Tranquil Thicket

32 Forest

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Magic: The Gathering news and updates as the Reality Fracture launch date approaches.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena. The Foundations Commander decks will be available when the rest of the Reality Fracture product line launches on October 2, 2026.