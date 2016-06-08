Mai Tai Chicken

Servings: 4

Prep: 24 hours

Total: 26 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the marinade:

10-12 bone-in chicken thighs

juice of 1 lime

juice of 1 medium orange

100 ml pineapple juice

2 tablespoons Thai fish sauce

50 ml sesame oil

50 grams light brown sugar

1 tablespoon sweet chili sauce

2 tablespoons chopped fresh ginger

10 garlic cloves, sliced

2 long red chillies, sliced lengthwise

5 spring onions, sliced

small bunch Thai basil, chopped

for the basting mixture:

juice of 1 lime

125 ml groundnut oil

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar

Directions

1. Use a sharp knife to trim away any extra fatty parts from the chicken thighs and place in a large ziplock bag. Whizz the marinade ingredients in a food processor or blender and pour into the bag, massaging the marinade all over the chicken. Push out as much air as possible and seal the bag. Put in the fridge and allow to marinate overnight for maximum punch.

2. The next day, combine the baste ingredients in a small bowl and set aside while you prepare your smoker.

3. Set up your grill for indirect heat, maintain the temperature at 108°C/225°F. With the wood smoking, place the chicken on the grills, away from the coals and close the lid. Cook for a total of 2 hours, basting the chicken with your basting mixture every 20 minutes during the initial 1 1/2 hours. Crisp the skins up over the coals just before serving and check that the internal temperature of the chicken reads 75°C/165°F on an instant-read thermometer. Take off the heat and allow to rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

4. NO SMOKER? NO PROBLEM You can cook these thighs in the oven. Simply follow the recipe up until you put them in the smoker. Preheat your oven 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4. Place the thighs on a wire rack over a roasting tin and cook for 45 to 50 minutes, basting once during the initial 15 minutes. Make sure that the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 75°C/165°F on an instant-read thermometer before serving.

