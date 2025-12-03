Major Pokémon Gen 10 Leak Reveals New Ride Mechanic

A Gen 10 Pokémon leak has revealed the region’s new rideable mechanic. If true, Pokémon Wind and Wave is going to bring back Rotom to make every character in the game a mount that can be traveled with.

Pokémon Gen 10 Leak Reveals a Surprising New Rideable Pokémon Feature

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

In Pokémon Sword and Shield, we had the Rotom Bike, and in Gen 9, we had Koraidon & Miraidon. However, according to a new leak, Pokémon Gen 10 is going to combine the two features to make it so you can ride with every Pokémon in the game. This latest rumor first surfaced online after a series of leaked Gen 10 images were reportedly posted on X.

Videos by VICE

According to Pokémon leaker CentroLeaks, Pokémon Gen 10 will specifically have a Rotom Scooter that attaches to the back of your Pokémon. “The Rotom Scooter is the main ride mechanic in Gen 10. You can connect it to any Pokémon with an energy leash to start controlling the Pokémon, and the scooter gains the Pokémon’s powers.”

Screenshot: X @CentroLeaks

Interestingly, the leak account also claimed that the scooter can even fly and swim. “If the Pokémon you are attached to can fly, the scooter gets the ability to fly. If the Pokémon can go underwater, the scooter can now also go underwater. The Rotom Scooter physically changes depending on your current ability. You control the Pokémon directly, while the player follows from behind on the scooter with the leash.”

Gen 10 Reportedly Removes Traditional Rideable Pokémon

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

It’s also being reported that there won’t actually be any Pokémon that can be ridden. So, for example, you won’t be able to hop on the back of a Charizard to traverse the map. The new Rotom Scooter mechanic is allegedly Game Freak’s solution to allow players to ride every Pokémon in the game. I actually think this is pretty fair, considering there are now over 1025 Pokémon in the series.

While some fans reacted to the leak with disappointment, I can’t say I expect Game Freak to program thousands of rideable animations for each Pokémon model. At least to me, the Rotom Scooter seems like a pretty cool compromise. Plus, as a big fan of the Pokémon Sword and Shield era, it’s nice to see the return of Rotom as a traversal mechanic.

Screenshot: X @Light_88_

In a separate post on X, user Light_88_ posted a mockup of what the Pokémon Wind & Wave scooter might look like in-game. Based on the image, it appears players will stand on a skateboard like scooter that has a giant Rotom sticking out of it as handlebars. The leash will then attach to your Pokémon in the front and connect to the Rotom bars to pull your scooter along.

Are the Pokémon Gen 10 Leaks Credible?

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

As far as whether these leaks are credible or not, it goes without saying to always take any leak with a major grain of salt. Nothing is ever official until it’s official. However, most of the Pokémon leaks over the last year have been accurate.

In 2024, Game Freak suffered a data breach, and many of the leaked information that have made their way online are reportedly from that. In fact, major details about Gen 10 Pokémon Wind and Wave were first leaked a few months back. Keep in mind that a lot of this is based on earlier builds of the game. A lot can change in the final release.